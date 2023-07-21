Ryzen 5 7600X Gets A Significant Price Drop Just In Time For Starfield

Plenty of players are bound to be confident that their current PC system is more than capable of going through the latest games. However, if you’re ever doubtful and start picking through the different components required to build a new rig, you’re in luck. Those that are sticking with the AMD side of things might want to take on this new deal we’re finding out thanks to the folks over at PCGamesN. Players can pick themselves up the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X at a big discount saving you money for other areas of your PC system build.

Building a PC is a ton of fun. Sure, if you’re completely new to the hobby, then it might be intimidating. But after some helpful tips on YouTube and ensuring your components play nicely with each other, the actual building process can be rather smooth. However, building a PC can be expensive, and saving some money on components can not only help your wallets out but also further allow you to improve on other areas of your PC. So today, we have found that a solid CPU offering from AMD is currently on sale. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X should do you quite well for the latest games if you pair it up with a solid GPU.

Typically this CPU would run you $299, but through Amazon right now, you can find it on sale for just $199.99. Furthermore, as PCGamesN mentioned in their article, you’re getting a free copy of Starfield with this purchase. Select AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will come with a free copy of the game, so that’s another saving right there. After all, Starfield has shaped up to be one of the biggest video game releases for 2023, so there’s a good chance you might be interested in the game.

We’re not sure just when the sale will end, so you might want to jump on this deal sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, if you’re looking toward the PC system requirements for, Starfield, then we have you covered. Below we’ll list down the official system requirements featured right now through the Starfield Steam page.

Starfield Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Starfield Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Currently, Starfield is set to launch this September 6, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, since this is a Microsoft first-party title, you’ll also find the game available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.