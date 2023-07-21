PlayStation 4 PC Emulator Already Booting A Commercial Game

Emulators are bountiful online. Plenty of these retro consoles get picked up, with fans seeking out the secrets inside. How a game console is engineered, and the software that makes them tick is crucial for ensuring a solid emulation experience. But the end result is the ability to play some of the past favorite games that can be nearly impossible to enjoy on modern platforms. We’ve seen games in the past that are lost to time with no means of enjoying them today officially. That’s where game preservation and emulation come into play. But as we move onto modern platforms, you might be surprised that work is already being put into a PlayStation 4 emulator.

The PlayStation 5 just launched a few years ago, so now the focus has been put on the PlayStation 4. We’ve already reported that the development team behind the popular RPCS3 was working on a new emulator called the RPCSX. This is the PlayStation 4 emulator, which the developers wanted to hold off emulating until the successor console was available in the marketplace. Now that most development studios are focusing on the PlayStation 5 and the console is more readily available for purchase, the developers are pursuing the creation of a PlayStation 4 emulator.

This is not the only team working on a PlayStation 4 emulator, but they have a solid track record for delivering the RPCS3. Now we have learned, thanks to the YouTube channel, BrutalSam, that there is already a commercial game that the emulator is booting. We Are Doomed is booting within the emulator, and it’s showing off the quick work already put into this emulator build. Just how much longer we have to wait before we start seeing other big commercial games run smoothly, like the Uncharted franchise or Bloodborne, remains to be seen. But emulators certainly take quite a bit of time to work through, so little achievements like We Are Doomed loading is a good sign of the team’s progress.

Of course, as mentioned already, we reported that the team was working on the emulator back at the start of this month. From the previous statements given out by DH, the developer behind this project, it seems that development for the PlayStation 4 might actually be a bit easier than some may have expected. So progress might be smooth going forward, and with it being available through GitHub, anyone with some know-how can help with the creation of the RPCSX.