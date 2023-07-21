Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Panel Highlights the “Human Story” We’re Getting

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 had a big presence at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday, and it was punctuated by the “Symbiotic Relationships” panel that dropped the new story trailer for the title. In it, we saw the rise of Venom, the return of Harry Osborne, Martin Li, and more, and questions about how far certain heroes will go to save the day. While many are obsessed with the new trailer and are dissecting it as much as possible, there were more details about the title dropped during the panel by the Insomniac Games team and detailed on the PlayStation Blog. For example, Narrative Director Jon Paquette talked about where the game would “start off” and how our three main heroes aren’t in the same positions as before:

“At the beginning of our story, our Spider-Men are at the top of their game,” said Paquette. “But both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are struggling with their personal lives. Miles is trying to find time to write his college entrance essay, but he keeps procrastinating and focusing on Spider-Work instead. Meanwhile, Peter is underwater on payments for Aunt May’s house, but he can’t sell, it means too much to him. And just like Miles, Peter tries (and fails) to find balance with so many responsibilities. MJ wants to help Pete with the mortgage, but her job is on the line now that J. Jonah Jameson is back at the Bugle and looking to clean house. Our heroes have arrived at a confluence of crossroads, with uncertain futures, and some tough decisions ahead.”

That alone will get people excited for the game, as they’ll want to see how things end based on how they begin. The arrival of Kraven and the Symbiote won’t help matters and will cause each of them to go deep inside themselves to find the answers they feel are best.

That will inevitably lead to Peter donning the Venom suit. The team admitted that there were many paths they could’ve taken with Venom, but they wanted to do a “simple human story” and focus on how choices can have serious consequences:

“We all have darkness inside of us– but what would happen if we let it take over? With the introduction of the symbiote into our franchise, our heroes are forced to battle darkness, in all its forms.”

Will Peter, Miles, and MJ be able to come back together and stop the threats trying to consume their city? Or will the darkness take them all? We’ll find out this October when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives on PS5.