Pyra and Mythra Amiibo Have Arrived At Last

It feels like a long time since we’ve talked about Amiibo. That’s odd because they were one of the biggest things that Nintendo had ever done at one point in time. They’re easily one of the best highlights of the Wii U age and something that has endured because of their connection to the Super Smash Bros franchise. To that end, when the latest installment came out, Nintendo decided to make Amiibo of all the DLC characters and new arrivals that came through the game. It’s been quite a wait for some of them, including Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

The two characters were in Fighter Pass 2 and surprised many people when they were announced, as many people felt that Rex, the “wielder” of their Blades, would be the one to get into the game. Instead, Masahiro Sakurai pulled a feint and decided to focus on the ladies. Pyra has more powerful attacks when you play as them, whereas Mythra has faster ones. The two also have some unique attacks that many have used to their advantage.

Despite playing them separately, their Amiibo is a 2-pack, and that’s something that many people are going to take advantage of. It makes sense that they’re a combo because that’s what they are in the game. Rex can switch between Pyra/Mythra, as they’re technically the same person. It’s a long story, trust us.

The only downside is that you need to be quick about getting the 2-pack as they’re selling fast. We were going to drop the official Nintendo Store link here so you could make a purchase, but they’re all sold out! Other places like Best Buy do offer them, but for how long is unknown.

As for what Amiibo is coming out next, that is the question now, isn’t it? Pyra/Mythra were supposed to come out earlier but were delayed for various reasons. That means that the only Amiibo character from Super Smash Bros Ultimate that hasn’t been released yet is Sora.

The twist is that we haven’t even gotten confirmation that a Sora Amiibo is coming. That’s not to say it won’t, but there hasn’t been a tease yet, and we usually get teases for these Amiibo many months before they actually come out. It could be that Square Enix is holding up the deal, but then again, they let a Sephiroth Amiibo be made, so make of this what you will.

Either way, Amiibo fans have many reasons to be happy today. So long as you can get this 2-pack, of course.