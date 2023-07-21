Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Now Offers Crunchyroll Premium Subscription

Anime month is in full swing now, and if you’re looking to dive into more of the entertainment medium, you’re in luck. That is if you subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier. It looks like Microsoft has partnered up with Crunchyroll again and is offering their subscribers a nice little subscription to the anime subscription service. If you haven’t given this service a chance, then this might be enough to persuade you to check out Crunchyroll and potentially continue on the subscription after this deal runs out.

Announced through the Xbox Wire, we discovered that Microsoft is offering a Crunchyroll Mega Fan subscription for 75 days. That will give you access to quite the collection of anime titles to enjoy at your leisure. For those who might not be familiar with the subscription services, we have you covered. With the Mega Fan subscription tier, you can access the full library of anime offered through Crunchyroll. This will also ensure no ads, offline viewing simulcasts, or four concurrent streams.

This is eligible for those who are currently a Game Pass Ultimate tier subscription member. Likewise, you’ll get access to the Crunchyroll Mega Fan subscription if you’re new or returning. However, it won’t be valid for those who had a previous trial within the past year. So there is a bit of a limitation here if you’re coming from a previous trial. Meanwhile, to gain access to this subscription, you just need to hop on over to the Perks gallery within the Xbox console, the Xbox application on PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile application for those on iOS and Android.

You have until October 20, 2023, to claim this subscription trial, so you don’t have to worry about redeeming this trial immediately. Of course, Microsoft has struck plenty of deals in the past, so we imagine that something else is lined up on the horizon for those not eligible for the Crunchyroll trial. For instance, earlier this year, there was access to Peacock Premium+ just in time for the big WrestleMania event. So keep an eye on the perks gallery to ensure you’re not missing out on any free goodies being offered. Meanwhile, with access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you have a growing list of video games being offered for players to enjoy. In fact, we just recently received word on the second wave of July game additions.