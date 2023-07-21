Persona 5 Tactica Highlights Ann

While it’s fair to say that some people aren’t exactly excited about the upcoming Persona 5 Tactica for certain reasons, it’s just as fair to say that some people will be thrilled to play as some of the Phantom Thieves again. We will see the Phantom Thieves in a new light and battle system through this new world and scenario. So everyone will have to be on top of their game to come out on top and escape this new part of the Metaverse. The game has slowly been releasing trailers showing off the crew, and the newest one has to do with Ann.

Ann was a fan-favorite character for various reasons. Not the least of which was due to her looks. She was the tropey “pretty girl” at the school Joker and crew went to, and the game played into that in various ways. However, she was revealed to have plenty of depth, and that made her beloved. For example, due to being a foreign exchange student, she wasn’t always “welcomed” by certain people in Japan. Furthermore, many only liked her for her looks, and that weighed on her.

A teacher was also harassing her, which nearly led to a friend’s death, which rocked Ann heavily. Ann unlocked her Persona, Carmen, by refusing to let that happen again, and she is invaluable to the Phantom Thieves as a result.

We also watched her grow into her modeling career, something she didn’t know if she wanted to continue until finding the motivation to keep doing it near the end of your “social link” with her.

As for how she’ll play in Persona 5 Tactica, she’ll have many of the abilities and skills you would expect. She’ll still wield her machine gun to spray bullets at enemies and use Carmen to unleash devastating fire attacks. Her whip is also on display in the trailer below. But true to the “tactics” nature of the game, she’ll also be able to unleash attacks on enemies that suddenly come into her range and do combo strikes with others.

An element that keeps popping up in trailers is that we’ll see the characters in their normal outfits inside LeBlanc, which will somehow be in the Metaverse and act as the home base for Erina and the rebellion.

Clearly, a lot is going on with this title that we don’t understand yet, and that’ll make it all the more intriguing to play for some when it comes out.