Persona 5 Tactica Gets New Character/Realm Details

There’s been plenty of news about Atlus’ hit RPG franchise as of late. There’s a remake coming of the third title, plenty of speculation about the sixth mainline game that’s coming up, a potential new fighting game, and so on. But amidst all of that is the soon-to-be-arriving Persona 5 Tactica. This is yet another spinoff from Atlus’ most popular title and will take the Phantom Thieves to a new world where tactics-based RPG gameplay awaits them. We’ve already gotten some info on the game and the characters you meet, like Erina, but today, more information has been dropped about how everything is set up.

Here’s a new synopsis for the game, as noted by Nintendo Everything:

“The Phantom Thieves of Hearts find themselves suddenly transported to a bizarre Metaverse and surrounded by a military group known as the Legionnaires. The Thieves put up a fight, but it was to no avail as the Legionnaires’ leader, Marie, entered the fray and brainwashed all the Thieves except for Joker and Morgana.

The two are narrowly rescued by the leader of the Rebel Corps, Erina, who informs them that the Metaverse they’ve stumbled into is called The Kingdoms.

They manage to evade Marie’s pursuit with Erina’s help, but when they arrive at the Rebel Corps hideout they’re shocked to find that it’s the spitting image of Leblanc…”

For those not in the know, Leblanc was a coffee shop that Joker stayed at and eventually became one of the Phantom Thieves’ bases. This new information also highlights how players will “go back to zero” instead of having the full Phantom Thieves roster to start. Undoubtedly, Joker and Morgana will work with Erina to free their fellow thieves and figure a way out of the Metaverse.

One of the kingdoms we’ll deal with is headed up by Marie, a crazed woman trying to usurp control over everyone to have “the perfect wedding.” That’s oddly specific, but it is an RPG, after all. Oh, and it’s not long after the Phantom Thieves enter the world that she finds her “perfect groom,” which might hint at who it is.

Another character we’ll meet in the game is Toshiro Kasukabe, who is from the real world. But according to him, he has no idea how he ended up in the Metaverse. Whether you can trust him or not remains to be seen.

Persona 5 Tactica will “set the stage” for a unique adventure with old friends if nothing else.