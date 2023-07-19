Sonics Superstars Rated “E” By The ESRB

UPDATE

Fresh off the ESRB rating, the game has gotten an animated intro!

ORIGINAL STORY

It would seem that SEGA and Sonic Team are trying to “double down” on the success they got last year by making another great title featuring Sonic the Hedgehog. His last entry from November was an open-world-style game that took Sonic to a new land and had him fight all-new enemies. It was a robust experience, even though some flaws prevented it from being truly fantastic. Fast forward to now, and we’re waiting for the arrival of Sonics Superstars, a game that will embrace the 2D roots of the franchise and take things back to a simpler gameplay feel.

From its announcement, the game got people’s attention because of its art style and “feel.” Specifically, the game looks like one of the original titles with Sonic and even has references to the original comics due to the interpretation of Amy Rose. But, the gameplay will have some new twists, like being able to use Amy Rose, Knuckles, and Tails alongside Sonic in co-op. The ESRB gave the title “E” for everyone and noted some things about what you can expect:

“This is an action platformer in which players assume the roles of Sonic and his friends as they zoom around colorful zones and attempt to defeat Dr. Robotnik. As players speed through whimsical environments, they can jump on enemies’ heads, causing them to transform into small creatures; Sonic and friends react to damage by losing coin-like rings and falling off-screen when defeated. Boss battles can depict more protracted combat, with cartoony explosions.”

So exactly what you’d expect from a 2D title with Sonic, which is exactly what players wanted, as they wanted to enjoy the “retro style” of play that brought them into the franchise, and it appears they’ll get their wish.

As for a more “official description” of the title, Sonic Superstars will have our quartet go to the Northstar Islands. There, they’ll face off against the Eggman, the returning Fang, and a new foe that awaits them. The trio is trying to turn the island’s animal population into their minions, and you have to stop them before that happens!

The levels are 100% original while maintaining the OG titles’ old-school feel. Plus, regardless of who you play as, you’ll have unique abilities to help you get through the levels. Just as important, you’ll get new powers thanks to the Chaos Emeralds and other things you find on the islands.

No release date for the game has been given.