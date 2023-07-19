As Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 quickly approaches, both FPS games received a minor update on July 19 that introduced a new Daily Login System that will run for the rest of Season 4. This new system includes a variety of rewards including a fully unique Weapon Blueprint that will go away once this small event concludes. This guide will tell players how to get all of the Login Rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

All Daily Login Rewards In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0

There are a total of 7 rewards that can be unlocked, with only a single item able to be unlocked per day. All players need to do to unlock one of these items is to just sign in to either Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0 and they will get the next item in the list. While the event is called the Daily Login Reward, players do not need to sign in 7 days in a row, rather all they need to do is sign in on 7 separate days before the end of the event. The event will be active for 14 days, so this means it will run until August 2, 2023.

Below is the full list of all the Daily Login Rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0:

Looking In the Dark Loading Screen

Temporal Currents Vehicle Skin

Double Battle Pass XP Token

Electrosnake Calling Card

Double Weapon XP Token

Pinup Remix Emblem

No Truce M4 Weapon Blueprint.

The Weapon Blueprint for the M4 comes with a unique skin along with a 1MW Laser Box, SZ Lonewolf Optic, Commando Foregrip, and the XTEN Grip as its attachments.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.