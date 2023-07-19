Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Venom Image Surfaces Online

Marvel’s Spider-Man was a big hit for the development team at Insomniac Games and quickly became one of the must-have exclusives for the PlayStation 4. Since its release, the game has become even more accessible for players. Fans of the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise could dive through this game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. But if you stuck around after the credits for the game, you knew the developers already had their ideas set on what would be happening in a sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

If you’re not done web-slinging and fighting thugs in the streets of New York City, then you’re in luck. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in the works and should land in the marketplace this October. However, if you’re keen on getting the latest marketing materials as they release, then get ready; we have a new look into Venom. As mentioned, the end credits of Marvel’s Spider-Man feature a cameo of this symbiote. Don’t worry; we’ll avoid spoilers in this article if you haven’t gone through the first game yet. But it’s no secret that Venom is making a big appearance in this game, as we’ve already seen plenty of focus on the character through previous trailers and gameplay footage.

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' team discuss the making of Venom and how the Tony Todd-voiced villain impacts the game's story. https://t.co/vnDHRH0X2o — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 19, 2023

Today, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, they have obtained an exclusive look into Venom. Unfortunately, we don’t have the image without a watermark since this is exclusive to that publication. However, you can get a look at the image through the tweet we have embedded above. That will also direct you to the article Entertainment Weekly wrote. This article was written up as a preview before the SDCC event. Throughout the article, the publication was able to get a better idea of the casting of Venom and how they settled on casting Tony Todd after hearing his voice in the 2021 trailer of Candyman.

Within Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we know that the game will feature the return of Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Meanwhile, the enemies this time around so far have been Kraven the Hunter and the Venom symbiote. We’ll have to wait for the game to launch in order to see how Peter and Miles save the day for New York City. Currently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch into the marketplace on October 20, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available exclusively for the PlayStation 5 platform. For now, you can check out a trailer for the upcoming video game in the video we have embedded below.