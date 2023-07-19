Tears of the Kingdom: How To Get The Best Sword | Scimitar of the Seven Guide

The best sword in Tears of the Kingdom takes work to create. Not only do you have to craft it, you’ll also need to fuse the right material to make it ultra powerful. And while it is possible to mix yellow perks to make weapons that are even stronger than this sword, no other weapon deals this much base damage — no extra steps required. If you want an ulta-powerful weapon, here’s what you need to do. And yes, you can make more. No randomness required here.

Don’t forget that you can also repair weapons. To repair a weapon, find the Rock Octoroks in the Eldin region of the map. If you don’t want to have to build another one of these weapons, I recommend giving it a try!

How To Get The Scimitar of the Seven

Before we can make one of these best weapons in Tears of the Kingdom, we’ll first need to acquire the Scimitar of the Seven. You’ll need to complete ‘The Missing Owner‘ side-quest in Gerudo Town.

The Missing Owner Side-Quest : After resolving the regional problem in Gerudo, visit the Accessory Shop on the main street and talk to Cara . She’s worried about the owner — Isha — who is lost in an area with a Molduga.

: After resolving the in Gerudo, visit the on the main street and talk to . She’s worried about the owner — — who is lost in an area with a Molduga. Travel to Toruma Dunes directly (and far) west of Gerudo Town. You’ll find Isha trapped on a rock. Defeat the Molduga world boss to help her escape.

directly (and far) west of Gerudo Town. You’ll find trapped on a rock. Defeat the world boss to help her escape. Back at the Accessory Shop, you can talk to Isha again to gain a diamond reward.

Save that diamond. We’ll need it for the next step — talk to Isha and she’ll offer to craft the Scimitar of the Seven. You just need to bring her the right materials.

How To Craft the Scimitar of the Seven : Complete ‘The Missing Owner’ side-quest and talk to Isha at the Accessory Shop. She’ll craft the Scimitar of the Seven and a shield called the Daybreaker .

: Complete ‘The Missing Owner’ side-quest and talk to at the Accessory Shop. She’ll craft the and a shield called the . Required Material: x10 Flint, x4 Diamonds, a Gerudo Scimitar and a Gerudo Shield.

That’s a lot of materials. Here’s a quick rundown how to acquire everything you need.

Flint : Flint is a common drop from ore deposits. Drop down into the wells of Hateno Village to find a large deposit of ore rocks you can smash. You can also get lots of Flint while grinding for Diamonds by following this alternate method.

: Flint is a common drop from ore deposits. Drop down into the wells of to find a large deposit of ore rocks you can smash. You can also get lots of Flint while grinding for Diamonds by following this alternate method. Diamond: The easiest way to acquire diamonds is by hunting Rare Stone Talus. Find all the Rare Stone Talus locations here.

Gerudo Scimitar & Shield : Both the Scimitar and Shield are rewarded for completing the long ‘The Mysterious Eight’ side-quest located in the underground sanctuary of Gerudo Town. You’ll need to find the four messages found throughout the shelter to unlock this quest.

: Both the Scimitar and Shield are rewarded for completing the long ‘The Mysterious Eight’ side-quest located in the underground sanctuary of Gerudo Town. You’ll need to find the four messages found throughout the shelter to unlock this quest. Alternatively, you can defeat Molduga or Like-Like in the Gerudo region. Safe before a kill and open the chest. If you don’t get what you want, reload. Molduga are much more likely to drop a Gerudo Scimitar. Both will drop Gerudo Shields commonly.

or in the region. Safe before a kill and open the chest. If you don’t get what you want, reload. are much more likely to drop a Gerudo Scimitar. Both will drop commonly. Finally, you can find Gerudo Scimitars in the Depths — look for the ghostly soldiers on the stone rock platforms. Only search in the Gerudo region. These will only appear if you’ve broken a Gerudo Scimitar.

Guaranteed Scimitar Location : There is only one Gerudo Scimitar that appears in the open-world. It only appears once — if you’ve already collected it once, it will not appear again .

: There is only one that appears in the open-world. It only — if you’ve already collected it once, it will . Lightning Temple B1: At the start of the temple, take the first right turn. In the center of the room, the floor will drop. Drop down and remove slab over the tomb. If you’ve never collected it before, there will be a Gerudo Scimitar inside.

With all the parts, return to Isha and give her the materials. She’ll give you the Scimitar of the Seven and the Daybreaker Shield. The Scimitar only has a strength of 28 — it doesn’t look like much. Let’s make it much, much stronger.

How To Create The Most Powerful Fusion

The Scimitar of the Seven is a Gerudo Weapon, so it has a special bonus effect — Gerudo Weapons double the power of fused material. So a Diamond fusion would be twice as powerful. It goes from +50 to +100.

Fuse the Scimitar of the Seven with a Silver Lionel Saber Horn to create a durable weapon with 138 power. That’s the strongest weapon that requires no extra setup, perks or buffs.

Silver Lionel are rare mini-bosses — you can find Silver Lionel in the following locations. They’re extremely rare and powerful! Bring a good weapon before trying to take them down.

Silver Lionel Locations :

: Tama Pond : East of Rito Village, on the cliffs of Hebra Plunge. Search the plain to the east of Tama Pond.

: East of Rito Village, on the cliffs of Hebra Plunge. Search the plain to the east of Tama Pond. Woodland Stable: Directly beneath the Woodland Stable, in the Depths, you can find a wandering Silver Lionel.

Combine the Silver Lionel Saber Horn and the Scimitar of the Seven to make a sword with a strength of 138 — that’s with no additional buffs, upgrades or perks. The base damage is 138. That’s ridiculously strong!

To avoid breaking the sword, drop it in front of Rock Octoroks in the Eldin region — they’ll suck up the sword and spit it back at you. After spitting it out, you can pick the sword back up and it will be fully repaired. That’s a very handy trick! Otherwise, you’ll need to craft another Sword of the Seven.