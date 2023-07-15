Tears of the Kingdom: How To Get Diamonds | Rare Stone Talus Locations

Learn how to get diamonds in Tears of the Kingdom and stock up on rupees fast with these Rare Stone Talus locations. There are two types of Stone Talus in the kingdom of Hyrule — the standard kind, of special Rare Stone Talus with a glittering, glowing ore deposit on their head. These rare stone deposits drop multiple valuable gems after every defeat. You won’t just get diamonds. You’ll also get Rubies, Sapphies and more. They’re all worth lots of cash, or you can trade them to the Goron City merchant for an even bigger rupee bounty.

Hunting Rare Stone Talus is easily the best method for earning Rupees, and you might not even realize the Rare Stone Talus always spawn in the same spots. Here’s where to find 10 of these creatures in the surface map. You can get multiple diamonds from a single Rare Stone Talus if you’re lucky. Hunt down all 10 after every Blood Moon, and you can earn 5,000 Rupees or more per run.

More Tears of the Kingdom guides:

All Shrine Locations & Solutions | All Skyview Towers Locations & Solutions | Best Healing Item Location | Rupee Farming Methods | Arrow & Bomb Farming Methods | Zonaite Farming Methods | How To Get Cold Protection | How To Respec | How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations | How To Upgrade Horses | Horse God Location | How To Unlock The Dream Home Plot | How To Easily Find Bubbul Gems | How To Unlock Gerudo Secret Club | Gleeok Boss Tips | Giant Horse Location | Hylian Shield Location | Glide Suit Locations | All Purah Pad Upgrades | All Misko’s Treasure Locations | All Divine Beast Mask Locations | Gloom-borne Illness Quest Guide

How To Reliably Get Diamonds

Diamonds are the most valuable and rarest ore in Tears of the Kingdom. Rarely, you can earn diamonds by completing side-quests, but there’s no easy way to collect Diamonds by smashing ore deposits. Even shiny ore deposits, which drop better quality ore, don’t guarantee a diamond. If you really want diamonds, you’ll need to hunt Rare Stone Talus enemies.

Rare Stone Talus are massive world-boss enemies that spawn in specific locations on the open-world map. They spring out of the ground, appearing to be a simple pile of rocks before coming to life. Unlike the Battle Talus, Stone Talus are more likely to drop valuable ore materials — especially Rare Stone Talus.

How To Fight Stone Talus

Use Recall on the large boulders they throw to stun.

on the large boulders they throw to stun. Use Ascend to easily reach the top.

to easily reach the top. Attack their weak point with an ore-breaking weapon .

. Ore-breaking weapons deal double damage.

These rare Stone Talus give about a 50% chance to drop Diamonds — they can sometimes drop two. Save your game before encountering one of these mini-bosses. If they don’t drop a diamond, reload and try again.

Where To Find Stone Talus

Stone Talus spawn on the Surface and in the Depths. The Depths is a much harder area to explore — and the Rare Stone Talus are Gloom-Infected. For farming, I recommend focusing on the Rare Stone Talus on the Surface. Here’s where to find them all.

Rare Stone Talus #1: Drenan Highlands, to the west of Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower.

Rare Stone Talus #2: North Akkala Beach, northeast of East Akkala Stable.

Rare Stone Talus #3: Tanagar Canyon, southwest of Tabantha Bridge Stable.

Rare Stone Talus #4: Gerudo Summit, at the top of Gerudo Highlands.

Rare Stone Talus #5: Zirco Mesa, north of Koukot Plateau to the north of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

Rare Stone Talus #6: Spectacle Rock, south of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

Rare Stone Talus #7: Parache Plains, far west of Highland Stable, across Harfin Valley.

Rare Stone Talus #8: Lake of the Horse God, on the road south of Highland Stable.

Rare Stone Talus #9: Guchini Plain, the fields east of Highland Stable, in the forest before reaching the deeper Faron jungle.

Rare Stone Talus #10: Lake Floria, on the beach to the east of the lake, east of Lakeside Stable.

That’s 10 Rare Stone Talus on the surface map. Like all mini-bosses, they respawn after the Blood Moon. This is by far the easiest way to farm diamonds — and one of the best ways to earn money. Each diamond is worth 500 rupees. If you get 10~, you’ll be swimming in 5,000 rupees. And it is very possible to get even more than 10 per run between Blood Moons.