Tears of the Kingdom: 10 Rewards You’ll Get For Rebuilding Lurelin Village

One of the gifts that just doesn’t stop giving in Tears of the Kingdom is Lurelin Village. Travelling to the optional town in the far southeast of the kingdom, you’ll find it completely destroyed by raiders. As Link, you can drive out the monsters and help restore the village in an expansive quest that requires collecting plenty of materials. While this quest is long, it is absolutely worth all the effort — after fixing the village, you’ll gain access to all sorts of useful bonuses. There’s a lot more to find here than you might think, so here’s a rundown of everything you can earn, unlock, or take with you after becoming the savior of Lurelin Village.

Lurelin Village Rewards | Everything To Check Out

Lurelin Village is an optional fishing village in the far southeast corner of the map, on the beach of the Faron Region facing the far-off Eventide Island. To rescue the village, you’ll need to clear the entire place out of pirates. A pirate ship is laying siege, with enemies patrolling everywhere. Clear out all the monsters, then talk to Bolson the architect to repair the entire village. Working with him, you’ll be able to restore Lurelin Village — and become its savior.

As savior of the village, you’ll get all sorts of benefits. There are many rewards you might not even know about, including rewards the Village Chief doesn’t even mention. You can even continue to expand the village after fixing it with more facilities. There’s a lot you can do in Lurelin Village, even after it is 100% repaired. Here’s why you’ll want to revisit daily.

#1. The Inn allows Link to sleep for free in a bed. You can also trade x5 Rock Salt for a Salt Spa. The Salt Spa gives you +3 yellow hearts and +1 yellow stamina wheel.

#2. A prayer statue is located on the beach to the right of the Inn. A small but useful resource. Make sure to activate Sifumim Shrine to easily fast travel back to the island.

#3. Talk to Kiana at the Restaurant. She’ll cook you a meal you’ve never had before for free. She’ll give you new recipes — and always one you’ve never made before. If you’ve unlocked all recipes, she’ll give you the same meal every time. You can only get one meal per day.

#4. Talk to Kinov at the Restaurant. The small child will quiz you on different recipes. If you answer correctly, you’ll be rewarded with the ingredient!

#5. Talk to Numar in the small hut to the right of the Village Chief’s Hut. He’ll show you a picture by Princess Zelda showing the location of Lover’s Pond on Tuft Mountain. The pond is west of town on the mountain and is packed with fairies.

#6. Go to the Lucky Treasure Shop daily for a random chance at a material or ingredient item. You’ll have one of three chests to select. Depending on the value of the rupee, you’ll get one of three prizes. You can play daily.

#7. You can play the Lucky Treasure Shop three times by carrying a Roasted Porgy. By trading the NPC vendor Roasted Porgy, he’ll give you a second and third chance. Do this to get all three rewards. You can find free Roasted Porgy on the harpoons on the nearby beach, near a silver chest.

#8. Daily, a silver chest near the town exit (up the road from the Lucky Treasure Shop) will have a rupee reward for you. Link can also collect respawning weapons to the right of the chest.

#9. Talk to Garini and complete his quest to find his boat. He’s waiting near the docks. After returning his boat, he’ll open a General Store on the dock in the middle of town. All of his wares are free and reset daily. You can collect x1 Mighty Porgy, x3 Ironshell Crab, x1 Octorok Eyeball, and x3 Octo Balloons.

#10. Talk to Bolson after fully repairing the town for one last major project. Retrieve racing aces from Tarry Town and you can open the Resort — a boat racing competition similar to the racetrack in Tarry Town. Complete the tracks for rupee rewards.

Rescue Lurelin Village for all these rewards — many of them refresh daily, so be sure to visit and take whatever you want. You’re the village savior, after all.