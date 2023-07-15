Diablo 4: How To Prepare For S1 | What You Need To Do First

Get ready for new content and new characters as we approach the Season of Malignant in Diablo 4. Because you’ll need to start a new character in Season 1, you can easily put yourself at a disadvantage if you don’t complete activities like the campaign — the completing the campaign is required to begin exploring the new features of the Seasonal Realm. If you want to start collecting Malignant Hearts immediately on July 20th, you’ll want to follow the tips below.

We’ve included every activity that carries over into the Seasonal Realm, which includes map progress and Altar of Lilith collectibles. You can immediately skip the campaign if you’ve completed the story. You’ll also want to get to Level 50 as fast as possible with your new character. We’ve got a few tips to get you leveled up fast in the section below.

What To Do Before The Season Starts

The Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4 starts on July 20th — before (and after) the season begins, you can prepare yourself by completing certain tasks. Some activities carry over into the Seasonal Realm. You can get started early by completing these tasks with your character in the Eternal Realm. They’ll all still be complete in the Seasonal Realm.

Complete the campaign . This unlocks the ability to immediately skip the campaign in Season 1. The campaign is required to access the new Malignant Hearts mechanic — these new drops will NOT APPEAR during the campaign.

right at the start. Collect all Altars of Lilith . You’ll retain the bonuses and renown for your new character. Find all the Altars of Lilith with our map here.

. You’ll retain the and for your new character. Find all the Altars of Lilith with our map here. Reveal the map. By entering a section of the map, you’ll reveal that section. Fill out the entire map. You’ll enter Season 1 with a fully revealed map. Yes, this carries over.

Learn more about the Season of the Malignant here. For the season, you must start a new character — and if you want to experience the later-game content faster, you’ll want to get to level 50 fast.

How To Level To 50 Fast

Malignant Hearts are only available after completing the campaign at least once. These hearts will only appear after beginning the new Season 1 exclusive quests. We recommend completing the campaign first before making a Season 1 character. Malignant Hearts will not appear during the campaign.

Because you’re better off skipping the campaign, you’ll need to grind to Level 50 outside the campaign. There are two ways to do that.

Co-Op Grinding To Level 50: Join a friend that’s high level. Have them carry you through the two Capstone Dungeons and then clear Nightmare Dungeons to level up extremely fast. This is by far the fastest way.

If you have to grind solo, you’ll need to grind other activities. Right now, the community believes that strongholds are the best source of EXP other than Nightmare Dungeons, which aren’t available until World Tier 3. There’s one particular stronghold that players think is the best.

Solo Grinding To Level 50 : Complete strongholds and dungeons in the open world. Farming these is incredibly repetitive, but the best way to earn XP. Up To Level 15 : Forsaken Quarry – Dungeon located in the Frigid Expanse, Fractured Peaks. Up To Level 32 : Sirocco’s Caverns – Dungeon located in the Scouring Sands, Kehjistan. Up To Level 50 : Temple of Rot – Stronghold located in the Untamed Scarps, Dry Steppes. Unlock World Tier 3 by completing the first Capstone Dungeon at Level 45-50 . Up To Level 100 : And continue with Nightmare Dungeons .

Grind through these activities if you want to avoid the campaign. The campaign is actually one of the easiest methods to level up while solo, but this (much more repetitive) method can be slightly faster. Your best bet is getting a friend — which isn’t so viable in the Seasonal model when everyone is trying to level up at the same time.