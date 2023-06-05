Diablo 4: Use This Loot Cave To Farm Endless XP, Gold & Legendary Gear

The Diablo 4 loot cave has been found, and it’s literally right outside the starting city. This tiny cellar dungeon can be completed in a minute or less — and unlike the Destiny 2 loot cave, this isn’t really an exploit. Farming this area isn’t going to hurt anyone, as each cellar is an instanced location unique to your party. Everyone can join in with very little effort. Below, we’ll explain where to find the ‘loot cave‘ and how to repeat it infinitely for the best possible loot.

If you’re not familiar with the concept, the loot cave is a location discovered in Destiny where players could shoot into a cave while enemies spawned rapidly. By standing around and doing very little, loot (in the form of colorful orbs) would spill out as you blasted away. The cellar described above is the closest thing you’ll find in Diablo 4 — if you’re looking for low-effort methods for farming gold, EXP, obols, and even a few Legendary items, this is where you need to go.

The Diablo 4 Loot Cave is the Frozen Tunnel Cellar, a cellar activity located just southwest of the starting city. Cellars are small combat areas that only take a few minutes to complete. They will instantly reset if you follow the steps below.

Frozen Tunnel Cellar: The cellar entrance is located very close to the city of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks region. Follow the road southwest from the south entrance to the city. You can’t miss it.

Entering the Frozen Tunnel, you can quickly rinse and repeat this cellar for fast loot drops. You’ll only earn renown for your first completion, but you can earn plenty of EXP, Gold, and loot on any tier difficulty. The cellar contains a guaranteed Elite Enemy and can be repeated easily solo or with a team.

How To Quickly Reset : Open your Emote Menu and select Exit Dungeon after completing the cellar.

This will teleport you outside. Following this method, the dungeon will instantly reset, allowing you to go back in and farm.

There’s also a Wayward Soul World Event near the cellar that will spawn periodically — completing this will earn you extra Obols which can be spent on random rolls for valuable loot categories. You can only carry 500 Obols maximum, so there’s no reason not to spend them once you’re filled up.

How World Difficulty Effects The Loot Cave

Depending on your World Difficulty, you can earn big reward from this farming location.

World Tier 2 : Level 1-50. On Veteran, the cellar will drop magical / rare loot, with a small chance to drop Legendary items. Sell everything for profit and grind XP easily.

: Level 1-50. On Veteran, the cellar will drop magical / rare loot, with a small chance to drop Legendary items. Sell everything for profit and grind XP easily. World Tier 3: Level 50-70. On Nightmare, only available after completing the game, you’re much more likely to find Legendary item drops. You can even get new rarity gear like Sacred items.

That’s a lot of big rewards for such a small cellar. While running between the cellar and the city, you’ll want to clear out the World Event. The Wayward Soul event is easier to master, and its close proximity to the first city means it will always be populated by adventuring players. The cellar is an instanced mini-dungeon, so you will never have to fight other players to get your loot.