Diablo 4: Secret of the Spring Guide | Side Quest Solution

That’s the spring. Here’s the secret.

You’ll have to solve the Secret of the Spring quest yourself in Diablo 4. This tiny quest doesn’t involve fighting enemies directly or exploring dungeons. Instead, you’ll be sent to a remote hot spring with a note. If you can decipher the meaning behind the cryptic message, then you’ll complete the quest and earn yourself a treasure chest. It’s a small reward, but it isn’t the reward that’s bothering some players. It’s how to get it. Nobody likes leaving a quest unfinished.

And this quest — along with a few other notable early quests — exists to teach you about emotes. There are multiple quests that require using emotes in Diablo 4, adding a tiny bit of creativity into the endless looting action. If you’re confused with this quest and just want answers, check out the full guide below. If you’re waiting around at the hot spring hoping for something to happen, then you’ve got the wrong idea. The solution is a whole lot simpler than that.

Secret of the Spring Side-Quest Guide

The side quest sends you to the spring here.

The Secret of the Spring sends your hero to the The Deep White region of the Fractured Peaks, directly north of Kyovashad. There’s a hot spring here — and as part of this quest, you’ll need to solve a riddle. At the start of the quest, you’ll acquire a note with a message.

Secret of the Spring Note :

: Beacon of warmth in winter’s embrace, patience rewarded by nature’s own grace.

It sounds like you need to wait at the marked hot spring. That’s only partially true. There’s more to solving this short puzzle. To complete the quest, you need to follow these steps.

Add Wait to your Emote Wheel to solve the puzzle.

Quest Solution : Reach the marked location in the Frigid Expanse and stand near the hot spring.

: Reach the marked location in the and stand near the hot spring. Open the Emote Menu and go to Customize .

and go to . Scroll down to the Wait Emote and assign it.

and assign it. Exit and save changes.

Completing The Quest : Enter the Trough of Orobas — the quest marker location.

: Enter the — the quest marker location. Select the Wait Emote and perform it.

Use the emote and a treasure chest will appear. This completes one of the first quests you’ll unlock in Diablo 4. There are many more quests just like this — if a quest suggests you need to give “thanks“, “cheer“, or “wait“, you’ll know what to do. Customize your emotes and use one near the objective to solve the puzzle.

This is one of the most aggravating quests in Diablo 4 for some players. This quest and other basic questions aren’t often explained in Diablo 4, even with the tutorial mode turned up. To get the most out of Diablo 4, follow our guides on Gameranx where we’re asking your biggest questions. From best builds to solutions to weird problems, we’ll provide the answers you seek.