Diablo 4 PlayStation 5 Bug Forces Players To Buy MicroTransaction To Keep Playing

Everyone would agree that it's unreasonable that PS5 players have to take this step just to keep playing.

There’s a strange bug going on with Diablo 4 on the PlayStation 5 right now, that is literally costing gamers money so they can keep playing.

As reported by Dexerto, Diablo 4 players on PlayStation 5 are unable to log on to Battle.net, a prerequisite to play Diablo 4 on all platforms.

When they try to log on, players are met with this message:

“Unable to find a valid license for Diablo IV.”

Now, players have discovered that there is a way to get around this issue, but I think most everyone, including no less than Blizzard themselves, will agree that this is absolutely unnecessary and unreasonable.

Basically, if you buy any of the microtransactions for Diablo 4, the game will then properly authenticate you, and then you will be able to move forward and play the game.

Apparently this will work for even the smallest in game package that Diablo 4 offers. What this means is that there is something in the purchase process itself that opens up the authentication of Diablo 4 player licenses.

In fact, a hacker claims that if you find a free download on PSN, that download will also be enough to get your PlayStation 5 to properly recognize your Diablo 4 license, then allowing you to log on to Battle.net and get into your game.

Blizzard did catch wind of this bug, and promptly shared this message on Twitter:

“We are seeing reports regarding PlayStation users experiencing Invalid License errors.

The team is looking into this right now and will update once we have more information.”

So, there is no resolution yet, but thankfully Blizzard is now investigating this issue.

If the error goes on indefinitely, players may have to move away from the PlayStation 5 and keep playing the game on a different platform, such as Windows, or possibly, that same player’s Xbox Series S.

Thankfully, Diablo 4 has free cross save and cross progression, so if you did play multiple copies of the game, you can freely move your current game around them.

But this is certainly not a great look for PlayStation 5. For all the effort Sony went through to make the platform available everywhere, and all the hype for the platform’s power, the last thing you want is for one of the biggest games of the year to just not be unplayable on it. Worse, that players have to pay more than $ 60 so that they can keep playing it.

Hopefully, once Blizzard addresses the issue, they can offer refunds to those players who didn’t want to make those purchases anyway.