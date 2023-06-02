Ubisoft Forward Will Announce A Mystery Game

There are, in fact, two known unannounced games in the works, though this game might even be different than those.

Ubisoft has revealed that they are bringing a mystery game to the upcoming Ubisoft Forward Event on the show’s official trailer.

Ubisoft Forward is coming this June 12 2023 at 10 AM PT, with a pre-show on 9:45 AM PT. So yes, this is one of many events that game companies are holding in E3 Week, but without E3 itself.

You can read more about the event and watch the trailer here, but here we will try to make sense of this mystery game.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Ubisoft had previously revealed that their untitled Assassin’s Creed VR game will also be at the event. Could this be the mystery game?

That may be the case but this game isn’t a total mystery. Assassin’s Creed Nexus was originally a contract game for Oculus VR. That contract has since expired, so Ubisoft is free to bring it to whatever platforms they want, such as PSVR2.

Even if this game has not yet been revealed or even finished, Ubisoft has so much faith in the project that they are also already working on an Assassin’s Creed Nexus sequel, that will also be a VR game.

But Ubisoft already revealed that they have an unannounced big game in the works a while back. At the start of the year, Ubisoft disclosed the existence of this big game to investors, as one of the big upcoming releases from the company.

We also have heard rumors about what games Ubisoft have not yet announced but are currently in heavy development.

Pathfinder is a third person battle royale shooter. This game was specifically named as the intended replacement for Ubisoft’s cancelled battle royale, Hyper Scape.

Seeing Hyper Scape’s poor reception for being too much like other games in the already flooded market, Ubisoft has come up with a novel idea for Pathfinder. This one will be a PvE battle royale, with players looking for keys to open up paths in the game and make their way to the big boss.

There is a rumor of a game with a different codename, that being Project U. Given the similarities with Pathfinder, it’s possible that these are actually the same game, but we will review what we know from the Project U rumor separately.

Project U is also a multiplayer PvE game, but this one already went through a private beta. Project U’s beta occurred last October, and had 1,000 testers participating. Project U has a humans vs robots theme.

Again, while some details align on Project U and Pathfinder, we can’t confirm that they are the same game as of yet. It does sound like both are intended to be live service games, and it would make sense for Ubisoft to have multiple such projects in the works, no matter how similar they are.

And then there is the possibility that this upcoming big game did not even get leaked at all. We would look forward to being surprised, but in the meantime, watch out for our coverage of Ubisoft Forward on GameRanx.