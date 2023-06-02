Everybody 1 2 Switch Is A Real Game That’s Happening

We don't really know how good the game is now or how successful it will be so maybe we should hold our judgement on this one.

In a move that has absolutely dumbfounded everyone, Nintendo announced Everybody 1 2 Switch, the sequel to 2017 party game 1-2-Switch.

The game will be releasing this June 30, 2023 for $ 29.99, of course, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. As you can see in the only official image that comes with this game, these will have multiplayer games, that can be played with Joy-Cons or phones.

The official Nintendo website listing for Everybody 1 2 Switch comes with this description:

“Mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch! game. Grab some Joy-Con™ controllers or smart devices for team-based games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more! People at your next party can get moving and show off their teamwork in this multiplayer mashup.

A mix of games and modes to keep you on your toes!

Use Joy-Con controllers or smart devices, team up, and let the games begin. Split into teams and see which group can win a certain number of games first. Many games have several variations that change up the rules or add extra challenge!”

Now, as was pointed out in this reddit, Imran Khan actually wrote about this game over on Fanbyte last year. At that time, he had revealed that Nintendo was just sitting on the title because of its poor playtesting. He was also unsure what Nintendo was planning to do with it, pricing it cheaper, or cancelling it. Of course, now we know.

But what else did Imran find out about the game? This sequel to 1-2-Switch takes inspiration from the very successful Jackbox party games. It has a game show type presentation, and Imran even uncovered that Horse host in that preview image. Most interestingly, these are strictly team games with larger teams playing vs each other. The online lobbies can apparently hold 100 players, which Nintendo is definitely capable of setting up given their experience on Tetris 99.

Imran also claimed from sources that Nintendo had already manufactured copies of the game that far ahead of release. While that sounds a bit farfetched, it’s possible Nintendo had planned it in such a way that any changes they make to the game will be requisite with an online update when players start the game.

Now, for those who don’t remember, 1-2-Switch Received a 58 on Metacritic, and sold over 3 million copies. Much like Carnival Games and similar fare, these casual games have a definite audience.

Nintendo seems determined to release the game, and so have opted for this stealth release. Maybe Nintendo will still send out those review copies, if they feel confident about the final product. But the stealth announcement itself was because they already expect it to be a laughingstock out the gate.

We really don’t know how good Everybody 1 2 Switch is or how successful it will be, so to be fair, maybe we should hold our judgement a bit until we know for sure.