Rumor: Ubisoft Has Four More Unannounced Assassin’s Creed Games In The Works

We now have word on a rumor that Ubisoft has several Assassins’ Creed games that they haven’t announced yet, on top of the four games that they already announced.

To recap, Ubisoft used an event last October to announce four projects: Assassins’ Creed Red, Assassins’ Creed Hexe, Assassins’ Creed Jade, and Project Invictus. We also covered an old rumor of Project Nexus, the Assassins’ Creed VR game Ubisoft announced in 2020, still being in development.

As reported by Insider Gaming, they have confirmation of four newer games in development, even a sequel to Project Nexus that will also be a VR Assassins’ Creed game. But first, let’s rundown the other three games.

Project Nebula is being pitched by Ubisoft Sofia, the Bulgarian subsidiary who was the main studio on development of Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation and Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Project Nebula may lean more on Assassin’s Creed Rogue setting changes, as it’s intended to be set in India, the Mexican valley during the Aztec Empire, and the Mediterranean.

Project Raid is a project from Ubisoft Chengdu, the subsidiary from Sichuan province. This will be a free-to-play four-player cooperative PvE, something like an Assassin’s Creed version of Left 4 Dead. It will have characters that already exist in the Assassin’s Creed universe. That probably means it will also have something to do with Animus, the plot device that justified the time traveling element from the start of the series.

Ubisoft Annecy was originally known as Ubisoft Simulations, and was founded all the way back in 1996. Its specialty was in making multiplayer for Assassin’s Creed and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell titles. Most recently, It worked on The Division 2 with Massive Entertainment. Annecy’s pitch is Project Echoes, a multiplayer game that will make use of Scalar, Ubisoft’s in-house cloud gaming technology.

Getting back to the Assassin’s Creed VR titles, Project Nexus was originally going to be an Oculus VR exclusive. Insider Gaming reports that that contract has been dissolved, so Ubisoft is free to bring the game to any platforms they desire. Ubisoft is so confident about Project Nexus that they are already making plans for a Project Nexus 2, as well.

If your next line of thought is that these are way too many Assassin’s Creed games, Ubisoft has thought of that too. Their plan is to return to an annual release schedule for Assassin’s Creed, and they seem confident that each dedicated studio can produce all these announce and unannounced games to fit that annual release, for what could be the next decade. That would give each of these unannounced games sufficient time for the five or so years needed to polish them, or possibly build them for upcoming platforms.