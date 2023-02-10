Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR Title Reportedly Already Has A Sequel Planned

Ubisoft might have had a rocky start into 2023, but that doesn’t mean they are not pushing forward with new projects. The company has a few games already in the works, with some getting more attention online than others. Assassin’s Creed is one of their massive franchises that continues to see a new installment released a bit regularly. This franchise continues to thrive, with new installments taking players to different eras and regions around the world. But do you remember that Ubisoft has a VR Assassin’s Creed in the works?

It might have been forgotten about by now for so many players. But back in 2020, there was the announcement that Assassin’s Creed was going to come out with a new installment based around VR. This game doesn’t have much information out right now, and it’s only codenamed right now with Assassin’s Creed Nexus. But some new information has been reported about what Ubisoft is apparently doing with this series. This information comes from Insider Gaming, who claims their reports come from sources familiar with the game.

If this report proves to be true, then players will find Assassin’s Creed Nexus is still releasing for the Oculus exclusive. Initially, there was a deal between Ubisoft and Meta to ensure that the game was released exclusively on the VR headset. However, that deal has since fallen through. Because the deal came to an end midway through development, Ubisoft is still just releasing the game on the Oculus platform. But apparently, there are already plans to bring out a sequel for this game.

With little to no information really available on Assassin’s Creed Nexus, we can hardly speculate what the sequel will entail. However, because there is no deal in the works for Ubisoft and Meta, we might see this next installment released on multiple VR platforms. Again, we’re still waiting on more information to come out regarding Assassin’s Creed Nexus, as it’s expected to launch this year. When we have more details on this game, we could start to really get an idea of what the sequel might entail. Likewise, it should be interesting to see how well-received this game might end up being when it does release into the marketplace.

In other Assassin’s Creed news, the mainline franchise will receive a new installment this year. Currently, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to take place in 9th-century Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age. When this game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.