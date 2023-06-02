Diablo 4: Which Class To Pick First? | Beginner’s Guide

See what all five classes in Diablo 4 have to offer before looting your way through Sanctuary.

There’s no easy way to choose your class in Diablo 4. With 5 classes to select, you’ll really have to give some thought to your choice — while you can always reset, your starting class will determine how you play the rest of your adventure — whether you’re playing solo or with allies in Sanctuary, you’ll want to pick the class that’s best for you.

For those that haven’t yet delved into the game, you’ll want to get an early official taste of all five classes with this complete starting overview. Below you’ll find class summaries with all their skill categories. Barbarians are berserker warriors that deal bleed damage and unleash attacks with multiple types of weapons in combat. Rogues are ranged warriors that can dip their deadly weapons in various elemental augmentations — including poison. Necromancers can summon armies of skeletons while slowing down the demonic hordes with Crowd Control techniques. Druids can transform into Werewolves or the rarer Werebears to rampage through evil hordes. Sorcerers unleash attacks based on three elements — each one has a different use which we have detailed in the class breakdown below.

Barbarian | Class Overview

Powerful warriors who rely on brute force to subdue their enemies, Barbarians are able to swap between an array of powerful weapons during combat, ensuring that they are prepared for any situation.

Berserking : Channel your inner rage to enter and maintain the Berserking state, increasing damage and Movement Speed.

: Channel your inner rage to enter and maintain the Berserking state, increasing damage and Movement Speed. Bleed : Use Slashing weapons to cause enemies to Bleed, dealing damage to them over time.

: Use Slashing weapons to cause enemies to Bleed, dealing damage to them over time. Walking Arsenal : Become a Walking Arsenal, gaining damage and other bonuses for using various weapons in combat.

: Become a Walking Arsenal, gaining damage and other bonuses for using various weapons in combat. Unbridled Rage: The pinnacle of aggression, you have an increased Fury cost to use Skills. In exchange, your Skills are dramatically more powerful.

Necromancer | Class Overview

The enigmatic Necromancers are custodians of the balance between life and death. They can raise powerful undead armies to fight for them while also wielding the powerful magics of Bone, Shadow and Blood.

Undead Army : Summon a host of undead Minions to do your bidding, including Skeletal Warriors, Skeletal Mages, and the Golem.

: Summon a host of undead Minions to do your bidding, including Skeletal Warriors, Skeletal Mages, and the Golem. Bone : Use your power of Bone magic to physically assail enemies. Bone Skills often gain increased power when you have large amounts of Essence.

: Use your power of Bone magic to physically assail enemies. Bone Skills often gain increased power when you have large amounts of Essence. Darkness : Wear down your enemies over time. Darkness Skills utilize Crowd Control elements so that enemies are kept at bay while they die a slow, painful death.

: Wear down your enemies over time. Darkness Skills utilize Crowd Control elements so that enemies are kept at bay while they die a slow, painful death. Blood: Siphon the life from enemies with Blood magic, which has defensive benefits while becoming more powerful as you increase your maximum Life.

Sorcerer | Class Overview

Masters of the elements, Sorcerers inflict Cold, Fire and Lightning damage to subdue their enemies.

Frost : Frost Skills Chill enemies, reducing their Movement Speed. Chilling enemies will eventually Freeze them, causing them to be unable to act.

: Frost Skills Chill enemies, reducing their Movement Speed. Chilling enemies will eventually Freeze them, causing them to be unable to act. Pyromancy : Pyromancy Skills focus on dealing Fire damage. These skills deal high amounts of damage and cause enemies to Burn for additional damage over time.

: Pyromancy Skills focus on dealing Fire damage. These skills deal high amounts of damage and cause enemies to Burn for additional damage over time. Shock: Shock Skills use Lightning to defeat enemies. These Skills have many ways to reduce Cooldowns and benefit especially well when Critically Striking.

Rogue | Class Overview

The cunning Rogue uses whatever tools are available to get the job done. Rogues are both agile and resourceful, able to fight enemies at range with Bows, or up close with Daggers. They are also able to Imbue their weapons with various Magics.

Marksman : Kite enemies at a distance using Bows and Arrows. Marksmen benefit from Critically Striking enemies and by causing them to become vulnerable.

: Kite enemies at a distance using Bows and Arrows. Marksmen benefit from Critically Striking enemies and by causing them to become vulnerable. Imbuements : Imbue your weapons with Poison, Cold or Shadow energies. These Imbuements give attacks special properties when they damage enemies.

: Imbue your weapons with Poison, Cold or Shadow energies. These Imbuements give attacks special properties when they damage enemies. Traps: Lay traps on the ground, which can trigger various effects. These effects range from damaging targets, Poisoning them, Slowing them, and much more.

Druid | Class Overview

Flexible and resilient, Druids harness the power of Nature to protect life. Druids can Shapeshift between the cunning Werewolf and the powerful Werebear to fight their enemies. Additionally, those who prefer spellcasting can unleash Earth and Storm magic from a distance.

Werewolf : Werewolves are ferocious and agile. They benefit greatly from increasing their Attack Speed and Critically Striking enemies.

: Werewolves are ferocious and agile. They benefit greatly from increasing their Attack Speed and Critically Striking enemies. Werebear : The Werebear is a powerful force on the battlefield, dealing damage in large areas while also being notoriously difficult to take down.

: The Werebear is a powerful force on the battlefield, dealing damage in large areas while also being notoriously difficult to take down. Storm : Call upon the Storm to rain Lightning upon your enemies or blow them away with powerful gusts of Wind.

: Call upon the Storm to rain Lightning upon your enemies or blow them away with powerful gusts of Wind. Earth: Earth magic focuses on limiting enemy movement with Crowd Control effects. They also benefit when used against enemies who are in such a state.

That covers the five starting classes and the different abilities you can unlock for each. Perfect your build and enhance your character to make the most out of their best skills.