The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Popla Foothills Shrine Locations and Solutions

Popla Foothills has some of the hardest to find Shrines in The Legend of Zelda; Tears of the Kingdom but they're well worth seeking out.

As if The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild wasn’t big enough, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a truly massive upgrade over the original. While it took Nintendo six long years to finally bring the long-awaited sequel to fruition, it looks like the wait has been well worth it as well, as this kingdom is teeming with things to see and do.

That’s why we’ve put together a map of the Shrine locations for each area in the game. We’re also updating them as we go so that, in time, you can find all of our Shrine guides and locations in one single, easy-to-browse format. As is the case with previous guides of this nature, please note that while the other Shrines seen on the map below are accurate locations, only the numbered Shrines will be covered in this particular guide.

All Popla Foothills Shrine Locations and Solutions in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (So Far…)

1. Joju-U-U Shrine (Building Bridges)

For the first area, just pick up the bridge with Ultrahand and connect it to the other side, simple as that. In the second section, pull the bridge straight across and leave three pieces dangling to allow you access to both areas.

Finally, in the third area, hang the bridge over the metal pole sticking out of the wall and hold it there for a bit. Now climb back up and let it fall. Once you’re in place, use Recall to summon it back up and run across.

2. Jiukoum Shrine (Built For Rails)

Here, you want to take the two metal platforms on the ground and attach them end to end so that they just barely fit into the gap. Place them at the edge and on the rails, and then jump onto the platform to continue. In the next area, remove the platform from the track and replace it with what will look like a square missing the bottom.

Place it on the track so that the missing section is on the tracks and the walls overhang to keep you on track, and it’ll take you to the next section. This last part is tricky, so look closely at the provided picture. You need a platform on either side of the long platform and one in the middle, but you can add a fourth for extra insurance, and the fans will still be able to carry it all the way to the end.

3. Utsushok Shrine (Long or Wide)

In the first room, this time around, you’ll want to just lift the flipper up as high as possible and let it drop. This will send the orb home and open the passage. In the next room, attach the square to the middle of the swinging platform and repeat the process. The extra weight will push it up the slope.

Now for part three, you have to attach it perfectly, or it won’t work. See our picture above for the solution. This last bit is especially devious. Pull the platform off of the swinger and change it to the other side while also turning it horizontally.

This will allow it to extend like an arm that can be used to launch you in the mining cart to the end of the Shrine. If it’s still not getting you there, strike the cart while Link is off to the side, then Recall the cart and use Recall on the Flipper with Link in the cart.

4. En-Oma Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

This is another Shrine crystal quest. For this one, you need to launch yourself from the Popla Hills tower and then glide to the spot we marked on the map. You’ll also need about a wheel and a half of stamina and the power of the Wind Shrine to make it there.

Once you’re there, however, just grab the crystal, put it on Link’s shoulder, and step through the hole in the ground. This will take you through the below whirlpool into the Shrine, which is already complete.

5. Ishokin Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

Again, this is a Shrine crystal quest, but this one is substantially easier if you caught a giant horse in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Near the Shrine location is a man sending up a smoke signal. He has the crystal you need but will only give it to you if you show him a giant horse.

If you have one, just ride it to him from the nearest stables. If not, though, we’ve marked its location for you on the map in relation to where the Shrine is. Make sure you bring plenty of Stamina regenerating food or Stamina tonics before attempting this. Now, just ride it back to the man and show it to him. He will relinquish the crystal, and you can carry it down the hill to the Shrine.