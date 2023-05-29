The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Central and Eastern Shrine Locations and Solutions

There are many Sky Shrines that players can find in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We're focusing on Central and Eastern here.

As if it wasn’t tough enough to find all of the Shrines in Hyrule from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the sequel put a bunch in the sky as well. In this The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide, we’re breaking down the Sky Shrines that can be found in the central and eastern parts of this vast world.

Please note that the hyphens on the map below do denote other Sky Shrines that can be found in the game but that those particular Shrines won’t be covered in this guide. To learn more about those ones, check out our Hebra Sky and opening journey guides for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Central and Eastern Sky Shrine Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (So Far…)

South Eldin Sky

1. Kadaunar Shrine (Water Makes A Way)

Note the water spout to the right that keeps making platforms. What you want to do here is keep removing the platforms and attaching them together until you can cross. Now use either a bomb arrow or a heavy-duty rock-breaking weapon to smash through to the next area. Finally, bring the bridge you made through and drop it on the other side of the lava flow. Now, hop on and use Recall to get you to the end.

2. Jirutagumac Shrine (A Flying Device)

At the start, you just need to grab one of the planes and place it on the track before jumping on. If you miss your chance, use Recall and try again. This, along with a bit of balancing with Link, will get you to the next section.

In the second area, you’ll notice another winged contraption, a fan, and two or three separate wheeled platforms falling off on the other side. You need to cobble them together so that they become a makeshift plane with the fan at the back. Check the picture above to see how we built ours.

Now, you need to ride that thing as far as you can by balancing Link as it flies to get the maximum range. The good news is that, even if you don’t quite make it, you can Ascend through the roof and finish the Shrine that way.

South Lanayru Sky

3. Mayanas Shrine (The Ice Guides You)

To unlock this Shrine, you’ll first have to touch the Shrine pad on the bottom left-hand side of the island. This will point you to where the crystal you need is. Now head north and look for a flying device. Hop on and steer toward the glow, and it should have just enough juice to get you there.

Next, shoot two fire arrows at the branches to burn them away and access the crystal. From here, you can either build a contraption to get the crystal back or simply walk it to the edge and chuck it off, which will allow you to carry it there (this is the option we opted for, as the above picture shows).

In the Shrine, you want to use the ice emitters to make sheets of ice which you can then slide down the slope and across the spikes with Ultrahand to hit the moving target. Don’t worry; you can try as many times as you need to hit the target. That’s it, Shrine complete.

4. Sihajog Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

To start this Shrine, go to the place where the star is marked on the map. Here, a robot will have you do a skydiving minigame. Doing it once will unlock this Shrine, provided you succeed. Now just walk on into the Shrine and claim your prize. If you don’t see the robot, you’re likely at the island directly above where you need to be, and you need to glide to the one below, which has a lake.

Central Hyrule Sky

5. Taunhiy Shrine (Combat Training: Archery)

This one is pretty straightforward. You just need to glide on the air flows and then use your archery in mid-air to slow down time and shoot the targets. If you’ve played the first game at all, this is a breeze.