Diablo 4: How To Farm Crushed Beast Bones | Light Healing Potion Guide

Crushed Beast Bones are an extremely rare material required to unlock the Light Healing Potion in Diablo 4. The Light Healing Potion is an upgrade available at any Alchemist once you reach Level 30 — but most players are struggling to unlock the upgrade early, unable to collect enough Crushed Beast Bone until Level 35+ or higher. If you’re struggling and need more Crushed Beast Bones, check out the full guide below for more details. This is one of the most aggravating early-game materials to acquire. Even Level 45+ players are scrounging and praying to get one more drop.

Healing Potions are one of the most important resources in Diablo 4 and the only way to upgrade the healing of each potion is through the Alchemist. Every major city has an Alchemist NPC. In exchange for gold and resource materials, they’ll upgrade your potion permanently. Because herbs and other resources are so valuable, you’ll want to be hunting for them constantly. Break open every green resource node and smash ore deposits in caves. Stock up all the materials you can, because you’ll eventually need them.

Where To Find Crushed Beast Bones

Crushed Beast Bones are a required component for the Level 30 Healing Potion upgrade. The Healing Potion can be crafted at any Alchemist location and becomes available in Act 3 of the Main Story.

Light Healing Potion : +141 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds)

: +141 Life, 35% Total HP (3 Seconds) Requirements: Lvl. 30 – x20 Gallowvine, x10 Biteberry, x5 Crushed Beast Bones

Gallowvine and Biteberry are extremely common drops and found all throughout the Act 1 region of Fractured Peaks. Search Dubrev Taiga — east of the starting city — to find both herbs in green resource nodes. Crushed Beast Bones are the one resource that’s incredibly difficult to find.

Where To Find Crushed Beast Bone Drops : Dropped by Beasts in the Act 3 Region of Kehjistan .

: Dropped by in the Act 3 Region of . In the south of Kehjistan, you’ll find Boars . These enemies will rarely drop Crushed Beast Bones.

. These enemies will rarely drop Crushed Beast Bones. Chests in Kehjistan Dungeons will also rarely drop Crushed Beast Bones.

You only need x5 to complete the recipe, but Crushed Beast Bones are currently extremely rare. You’re much more likely to find Legendary Weapon drops than Crushed Beast Bones. Yes, they’re really that rare. I recommend hunting beast-type enemies and boars specifically while exploring the Act 3 region. Defeat as many as you can as often as you can. If you’re lucky, you’ll get one of these to drop.

These items are most likely to drop in Act 3, so even if you complete Act 3 without finding all five Crushed Beast Bone, you’ll need to return to the Kehjistan region to farm. This is absolutely meant to be a wall for players to prevent boosting your Healing Potions too fast.