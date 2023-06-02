Diablo 4: How To Earn The Free Primal Instinct Mount | Twitch Drops Guide

A full month of free loot for Diablo 4 begins on June 5th, 2023 — and all you have to do is sit back and enjoy some streams. Through the Support a Streamer Program on Twitch, Blizzard is providing mounts, cosmetics and other awesome loot.

All you have to do is watch 3 (or 6) hours of supported Diablo 4 content on Twitch while the Twitch Drop is active to claim your prize during the week. Each week there will be new content related to a different character class — we’ll list each cosmetic set of loot you can earn for each week of drops below.

Check out the list of supported streamers here — and no, you don’t need to actually own Diablo 4 to earn a reward. If you earn a reward, you can claim it later after starting your adventure in Sanctuary.

How To Claim Twitch Drops

Twitch Drops can only be claimed after linking your Battle.net Account to your Twitch Account. This is a simple process than can be done through Battle.net — follow these instructions.

Login to Battle.net here.

here. Select ‘ Connect link for Twitch ‘

‘ Sign-in to Twitch and follow the instructions.

Rewards can only be claimed through Twitch.com on PC or Mac browsers. The Twitch App is only supported on Android or iOS. Twitch apps on smart TVs, consoles, or other TV apps are not supported.

Earning rewards requires watching supported streamers on the official Diablo 4 playlist.

on the official Diablo 4 playlist. You do NOT need to watch the same streamer for 3 / 6 hours.

To claim your drop, you must claim the drop in your Drop Inventory on Twitch.

Weekly Twitch Drops | 6/5-7/2 Rewards

There are 4 weeks of Twitch Drops. To claim your rewards, watch supported channels during the drop periods below.

Week 1: Rogue & Necromancer

Twitch Drop Period : June 5th, 4PM PST – June 11th, 12AM PST

: June 5th, 4PM PST – June 11th, 12AM PST 3 Hour Reward : Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors

: Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors 6 Hour Reward: Matron-Sigil Coffer (Rogue) and Progenitor Favor (Necromancer) Back Trophy

Week 2: Sorcerer

Twitch Drop Period : June 12th, 12AM PST – June 18th, 12AM PST

: June 12th, 12AM PST – June 18th, 12AM PST 3 Hour Reward : Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor

: Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor 6 Hour Reward: Hellrune Tabernacle Back Trophy

Week 3: Druid

Twitch Drop Period : June 19th, 12AM PST – June 25th, 12AM PST

: June 19th, 12AM PST – June 25th, 12AM PST 3 Hour Reward : Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor

: Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor 6 Hour Reward: Font of the Mother Back Trophy

Week 4: Barbarian

Twitch Drop Period : June 26th, 12AM PST – July 2nd, 12AM PST

: June 26th, 12AM PST – July 2nd, 12AM PST 3 Hour Reward : Azurehand Skull-Crusher

: Azurehand Skull-Crusher 6 Hour Reward: Matriarch’s Mantle Back Trophy

How To Unlock The Primal Instinct Mount

The Primal Instinct Mount is a unique horse that is available through 6/5-7/2 by showing your support to an official Diablo 4 supported streamer. To earn this reward, follow the steps below.

Primal Instinct Mount Unlock

Twitch Drop Period : June 5th, 4PM PST – July 2nd, 12AM PST

: June 5th, 4PM PST – July 2nd, 12AM PST Give TWO (2) GIFT SUBSCRIPTIONS of any tier to a supported Diablo 4 streamer to unlock this reward.

And that’s all it takes. This reward will be available all month, giving you plenty of time to earn the best available reward through Twitch.