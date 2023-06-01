Street Fighter 6: Full Character Roster

After many years of waiting, the Street Fighter series is finally back with an entry that’s wowed critics and, so far, seems to be going over extremely well with fans. One of the major differences between Street Fighter 6 and the less-warmly-received Street Fighter 5 is the content that’s available at launch. While Street Fighter 5 was severely lacking when it first debuted, Street Fighter 6 is packed full of story content, new mechanics, and, of course, a diverse roster of fighters.

As is the case with any fighting game, the roster of characters can be what makes or breaks it and, luckily, Street Fighter 6‘s roster of fighters is as good as the best in the series–if not better. With a mix of classic, returning characters as well as new faces to the franchise, players of all fighting styles will be able to find a character that will cater to their play style.

While the game already feels complete with its lineup of 18 characters, players can expect at least four more fighters to be joining the roster later down the road in 2023 and 2024 as DLC.

Street Fighter 6: All Playable Characters

As mentioned above, there are 18 characters in Street Fighter 6 at launch. There will be more characters added as time rolls on, but to start, players should have no trouble finding something to love about at least one of the 18 in the base game. Luckily, Street Fighter 6 seems to be fixing the DLC issue that Street Fighter 5 had in that regard.

Here’s the full list of 18 fighters:

Blanka

Cammy

Chun Li

Dee Jay

Dhalsim

E Honda

Guile

Jamie

Juri

Ken

Kimberly

Lily

Luke

Manon

Marisa

Ryu

Zangief

The full roster for the game is exciting thanks to the nice balance between returning characters and new faces to the series.

Street Fighter 6: All DLC Characters

So far, we know that there will be at least four additional characters added to Street Fighter 6‘s lineup post-launch. Given the fact that the game seems to be leaning more into the live-service elements of modern game design, it feels like a safe bet to assume that Capcom is expecting Street Fighter 6 to have some longevity to it. As a result, it may not be out of the question to think that more DLC characters will be added somewhere down the line after the first four have been doled out.

Here are the four DLC characters we know of as well as their expected release dates: