Street Fighter 6 Is Already A Best-Seller On Steam

Oh, what a difference a better game makes. Capcom really did a “swing and a miss” with their last entry in its beloved fighting game line, and many were uncertain if things would get better. After all, the last time they released a game in this series, they made various promises, broke pretty much all of them, and then launched a subpar title that was nothing but “skin and bones” in many players’ minds. Thankfully, Capcom refused to make the same mistake with Street Fighter 6, as they put their all into making the game the best fighter around. Just days before its release, it’s already succeeding.

The first proof of “success” was in its reviews. The embargo for the title dropped yesterday, and the reviews praised it as the best game in the franchise. On the PS5, the game remains at 92/100, which is incredible.

Those reviews, plus all the looks into the game over the last several months, have inspired fans to get in on the action early so they can play when launch day comes. As Tech4Gamers notes, Street Fighter 6 is already the best-selling game on Steam right now.

How is that possible? Well, they’re not buying and playing the game right now. They get the game purchase done now to load up when the time comes. But it still says plenty that the game is doing so well on Steam despite being a $60 title versus all the other games on the list that are either half that or on sale. It shows that gamers want to participate in this experience and are eager to try it out.

The hype for the game has definitely been in Capcom’s favor, as they’ve been doing numerous things to get the buzz going. First, they spent one month dropping “Developer Matches” to highlight how the game would flow and how everything would look. Then, they started doing some “overview trailers” to give advice on how to play the characters. They even did a launch trailer with Lil Wayne to explain how the game isn’t just a fighting title. It’s a work of art.

It also helps that the dev team ensured that no matter who played the game, they could find a control scheme that worked for them. So you’ll find your groove whether you’re a rookie or a pro.

June 2nd is almost here, and Capcom has high expectations for the game. Will this Steam news be the start of something big? We’ll find out soon enough!