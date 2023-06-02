Diablo 4: How To Swap Weapons

A simple question has a surprisingly complicated answer in Diablo 4. Classes now have the ability to equip multiple weapons. Rogues can have bows and knives. Barbarians can use an entire arsenal of different weapons. Different weapons have different properties, and multiple can be used at the same time seamlessly. The big question is — so how do you actually swap weapons?

Diablo 4 lands with five classes and a massive online open world to explore. While the launch wasn’t perfect, players are already diving in — and Ultimate Edition players get five days of early access. We’re digging into the finished product and (attempting) to answer your biggest questions. Swapping weapons is one of the biggest questions since the open beta. Now we have the answer.

How Weapon Swapping Works

Weapon Swapping is a new feature in Diablo 4 — and it doesn’t work how you think. Some characters, like the Barbarian class, can equip multiple weapons and use them independently. The Barbarian can equip up to four different weapons, swapping between them on-the-fly while fighting.

Instead of literally swapping weapons, weapons are tied to abilities.

Different abilities require different weapons. Some abilities even require dual-wielding weapons.

To swap weapons instantly, simply equip abilities utilizing different weapons. Using the ability (with the required weapon) will automatically swap.

There are many basic abilities that are used only for essence generation. The Barbarian can specialize in swapping between different weapons — the Warlord Ability Tree is dedicated to making the Barbarian stronger when swapping weapons.

Barbarian Key Passive: Walking Arsenal – Using a different Weapon increases all damage done by 8% for 8 seconds, up to 32%.

Like Barbarians, Rogues can also alternate between weapon sets. Rogues focus on ranged and melee combat, gaining unique passives that buff when rapidly switching between both combat styles. All of these classes have Weapon Swapping — but it isn’t what we imagined at all when compared to other action-RPGs. You don’t actually swap weapons. You create a row of quick abilities with a mix of different weapon-specific abilities. With these ability hotkeys, you can instantly unleash different weapon types. It’s actually extremely simple.