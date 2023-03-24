Diablo IV Open Beta Is Now Live

Diablo fans might have already given the Diablo IV beta a chance with the closed beta opportunity that came out last weekend. However, the game is now featuring an open beta. The beta is live now, but players shouldn’t go into this game expecting a perfect experience. Instead, the developers have alerted followers on their official Twitter account for Diablo that this open beta test is to ensure a smooth launch. So you might find some issues before the game is readily available to hit the marketplace.

Hell welcomes all.



The #DiabloIV Open Beta is live NOW. pic.twitter.com/MuE4UKszew — Diablo (@Diablo) March 24, 2023

With Diablo IV’s closed beta, you might have recalled the series of issues players had. There were errors that caused players from getting access to the game as much as they’d hoped. But again, this was something that the developers already talked about. After the closed beta wrapped, the developers noted that this was not meant to be much of a demo experience. Instead, it’s a test to ensure that the developers are able to keep the game going on the server, along with fixing some issues that might have arisen by more players trying the title out. So while the game didn’t have a smooth launch for the closed beta, it’s actually allowing the studio to shape the title up for a better overall full launch.

As we prepare to open the gates to Sanctuary, we'd like to remind our players that the #DiabloIV Open Beta is a test to ensure a smooth launch.



We expect unprecedented traffic and queue times as a result. We appreciate your patience & understanding.



📜: https://t.co/Q4Q3Manehg — Diablo (@Diablo) March 23, 2023

Fortunately, we already had a heads-up that we can likely expect more of the same long queue times and even some new issues for the open beta. More players are logging into the game, so the developers expressed their hope that players will be patient and understanding. At any rate, we’ll likely have to wait for the beta to wrap up before we get a better picture of how players viewed the gameplay experience and any issues that might have come up from the beta.

This open beta started today and will last until March 26, 2023. So you have a few days to give the game a go before the beta comes to an end. Meanwhile, the full game launch is not slated to hit the marketplace until June 6, 2023. When Diablo IV does release into the marketplace on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the beta along with the game trailer in the video we have embedded above.