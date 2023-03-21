Diablo IV Closed Beta Fiasco Was Actually A Good Thing For Developers

Diablo fans have been waiting for a good while now on the next major installment of the Diablo franchise. Fortunately, we know that Diablo IV is coming out soon, and already some players have managed to get a chance to try the game out. There was a closed beta last weekend for those who pre-ordered a copy of Diablo IV. However, if you have been keeping tabs on the game, you might have noticed that fans were not entirely thrilled about the errors and the rough start. Some of these players didn’t get a chance to enjoy the game as much as they had hoped for when pre-ordering the title.

Recently, Diablo IV’s general manager, Rod Fergusson, spoke on the recent fiasco. Speaking with NME, Rod noted that players might be confused with what a beta is supposed to offer. It’s not necessarily a demo. Players won’t be getting a gameplay session that reflects what the actual title might end up being when it launches. Instead, it’s more of a test for the developers to find any additional bugs while also focusing on the server side. With the rough closed beta launch, Rod Fergusson noted that players should have an even smoother experience not only for this upcoming open beta for Diablo IV but also for the official game launch into the marketplace.

We put out six hotfixes over the weekend, we solved dozens of issues and all of that work is going to pay off next weekend and then pave it for launch. Sometimes as a player it can be a little frustrating, but they have to recognise that they’re helping us make the actual launch of the game that much better. Rod Fergusson – NME

Rod Fergusson also noted that the development team knows that players are a little frustrated, but again this is a means to further help the development team. If the studio is able to clear up the issues now during the betas of the game, it will make for a better official launch of the title. Although some might not have experienced as much of the game as they’d hope, an open beta is planned for this weekend.

Players will be able to try the game out starting on March 24, 2023, and that will last until March 26, 2023. Hopefully, that should give you more time with the gameplay and features. Likewise, the open beta should be a bit smoother to deal with, as the developers were able to make some adjustments to the game during the initial closed beta period.

As for when Diablo IV launches officially into the marketplace, you’ll need to hold on a bit longer. Currently, Diablo IV is set to launch on June 6, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.