Has New Datamine Confirmed Future Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo/DLC?

It’s ironic, really. We’re not even a month into the launch of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and fans are already looking for more content to do in it. That’s not to say that there isn’t already plenty of content to do, but many gamers are looking deeper and deeper to see what else might be on the horizon. For the longest time, Nintendo was rather “limited” with the DLC that they offered their console titles. But now, they’ve not only come around to it, they’ve embraced it in numerous ways. So is their latest 1st party title next in line for DLC?

One dataminer seems to think so. So they went deep into the code and looked up the number of fabrics you can get for your paraglider. Then, by taking the fabrics to Hateno Village, you can cut them into a design you’ll see every time you glide around. It’s yet another way the game lets you have fun and personalize your experience with Link.

There are over 50 designs you can get in the title, but that’s where the twist comes in. Two fabric designs are logged within the data, but you can’t obtain them yet. That would mean that it’s going to be tied to something else. You can check the video below for looks at all those fabric designs.

So does this mean that DLC is coming to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? More than likely, yes, but not necessarily because of this fabric datamine. Recall that the previous entry in the series was the first to have DLC and a two-part one at that which expanded the game’s main story while also giving you even more things to do.

Given how successful that was, it makes sense that Nintendo would want to bank off of the highly-anticipated sequel by bringing in more content to do. That being said, there is another way these fabrics could be unlocked: Amiibo.

We’ve already had a few Amiibo for the new game, but Nintendo has been known to release others after the game’s launch, especially if they feel it’ll be beloved. Given that their newest title with Zelda and Link has already sold well over 10 million units, we’re sure plenty of gamers out there will want some more Amiibo to tie into it.

But until Nintendo confirms either path, you’ll need to take this datamine with a bit of salt.