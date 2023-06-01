Two People Joined Amazon Simply To Steal The Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom

It’s already well-known how gamers can be when it comes to the titles they love, titles they hate, and the titles they’re anticipating. Not unlike certain other fandoms, their desires and love, and pride can make them blind to how they’re hurting people with their words or actions or hinder their ability to make rational decisions. If you want an example, we have the perfect one for you. The wait for The Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom was apparently so great for two young men that they decided to pull a “Yiga Clan” and disguise themselves solely so that they could get the game early.

But what did they disguise themselves as? Amazon delivery workers. We’re not making this up. Nintendo Life detailed the story of how two men in their 20s went and joined one of the subcontractor companies that worked for Amazon as delivery drivers. They joined up and worked as though they were “simple employees.”

But secretly, they waited for the video game to show. Once they did, they dropped their “disguises,” grabbed the games, and fled. Literally, they dropped everything and took their stolen goods home.

This is where the story takes a hilarious turn.

Because one of those two men still lived with his parents. So when their job called to see what was going on, they got the person’s mother. The mother was more than happy to tell how her son wasn’t going to work because he was playing a video game. Gee, wonder what game they were playing?

The subcontractor put the pieces together, and the two were fired from their jobs and had to repay everything they stole. One of them actually stole multiple items so that they could sell them later for big bucks, so that plan backfired on them too.

So is there a “lesson” to be learned here? Yeah, there is. While the wait for certain video games can be hard, that doesn’t give you the right to go and do “whatever it takes” to get the games early. You need to wait your turn and buy them like everyone else. Or, if you must get them early, you can join a website or become a content creator and get enough clout to get review codes before launch.

Thankfully, Yiga wannabes like this didn’t prevent The Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom from becoming a best-selling title, and gamers were fine with waiting until release to enjoy the title.