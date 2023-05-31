Tomorrow’s Epic Games Store Free Title Might Have Been Uncovered

Epic Games Store has dropped into the marketplace, hoping to gather a stable footing against the digital marketplace giant, Steam. To do this, they opted to provide a better revenue cut for developers and publishers. That allows an incentive to release future games exclusively on the storefront. But one of the more prominent means of gathering an audience is the free weekly game deals that Epic Games Store provides. Each week there is a free game that players can claim, and best of all, there are no strings attached.

These games are free to claim, and you only need to make a free account on the Epic Games Store marketplace. From there, you’ll get to claim a copy of the game to add to your account, which will be free to download and install whenever you wish. Additionally, these games can range from small indie titles to big AAA blockbuster releases. Typically, players interested in claiming these games are getting a chance to see what is coming out in the coming week.

But lately, Epic Games Store has been making the future of free games as being a mystery. However, you’ll find that there is a tease that helps highlight what game might be coming. Some took the initiative to decipher what the next game would be and concluded that the next free game being offered on the Epic Games Store would be Midnight Ghost Hunt. This was uncovered by the symbols being teased on the Epic Games Store Twitter account, with individuals taking to Reddit and sharing their discovery.

Of course, that’s not an official confirmation that this will be the game coming tomorrow. After all, the game is still locked away as a mystery title until the free game is ready to be unlocked tomorrow morning. But if you’re interested in getting a slight head of what this might be, it looks like Midnight Ghost Hunt is the most likely suspect. While this might not be a game everyone would enjoy, Epic Games Store’s free title offerings will open up players to more games that they might have initially passed on.

At any rate, for those of you who haven’t already claimed the current free game, you have until tomorrow to grab a copy. The game being offered right now to claim is Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition. But again, you don’t want too long to grab a copy of this game as it will be tossed back to a premium price tomorrow.