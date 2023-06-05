Diablo 4: How To Level Up Past 50 | Endgame Guide

After starting the story campaign, you’re capped at Level 50 in Diablo 4. If you want to level up past 50, you’ll need to complete a handful of pre-requisites — and finishing the story isn’t enough. Your Level Cap is determined by your current World Tier. There are four World Tiers, and the top two have to be unlocked by completing special dungeons called Capstone Dungeons.

Capstone Dungeons are different than everything else in the game for a simple reason — Capstone Dungeons have a set level requirement. Everything in Diablo 4 scales to your level. Every activity, dungeon and event matches your level so there’s no reason to skip over content. The real challenge is just reaching the Level Cap so you can overcome each Capstone Dungeon. Here’s a quick explainer detailing how the leveling system works and how to level up past 50 in Diablo 4.

How To Level Up Beyond Level 50

In Diablo 4, your level cap depends on your current World Tier Difficulty. Before completing the campaign story, you only have access to World Tier 1 and World Tier 2.

Level 1-50 : On World Tier 1 / 2 , your hero is capped up to Level 50 .

: On , your hero is capped up to . Level 50-70 : Higher levels and content are available on World Tier 3 difficulty.

: Higher levels and content are available on difficulty. Level 70-100: The toughest content is available only on World Tier 4 difficulty.

Higher World Tiers don’t just feature tougher content, but also new types of loot. That’s why you’ll want to complete the story. In the endgame and on higher World Tiers, you’ll find powerful loot like Ancestral and Unique items.

How To Unlock New World Tier Difficulties

The first Capstone Dungeon is located in the starting city.

To level up beyond Level 50, you must turn up the difficulty to World Tier 3: Nightmare and World Tier 4: Torment — both of which must be unlocked.

World Tier 3: Unlocked by completing the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon. This dungeon is found in Kyovashad and only appears on World Tier 2: Veteran. You must complete the story campaign to access this dungeon.

World Tier 4: Unlocked by completing the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon in the Dry Steppes. The dungeon only appears on World Tier 3: Nightmare.

What Makes Each World Tier Unique?

World Tiers have their own unique features. Here’s a complete rundown of special features of each world tier.

World Tier 1: Adventurer

Level 1-50.

Enemies are easy to defeat.

World Tier 2: Veteran

Level 1-50.

Enemies are more challenging.

Monsters give 20% increased Experience.

Monsters drop 15% more Gold.

World Tier 3: Nightmare

Level 50-70.

Sacred items and Unique items can drop.

Nightmare Sigils can drop that unseal Nightmare Dungeons.

Helltides can appear across Sanctuary.

Champion monsters with damage resistance auras can appear.

Enemies are more formidable.

Monsters give 100% increased Experience.

Monsters drop 15% more Gold.

Monsters overcome 20% Resistance.

World Tier 4: Torment

Level 70-100

Ancestral items and new Unique items can drop.

Enemies are more fearsome.

Monsters give 200% increased Experience.

Monsters drop 15% more Gold.

Monsters overcome 40% Resistance.

That’s all the current World Tiers and what you’ll get for each one. World Tier 3 and 4 are only available after completing the game and are essentially endgame content for you to explore. And there’s a whole lot to explore.