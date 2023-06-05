Diablo 4: How To Unlock Mounts

When and where you'll get your first horse.

The world of Diablo 4 is vast and interconnected, but even with all those fast travel portals, it can be a drag travels to the far corners where you’ll find dungeons, strongholds, and other important content. If you want to get around fast, you’ll need to unlock your first mount.

Horses are unlocked at Level 45 regardless of where you’re at in the main story. Before completing the game, you’re limited to only Level 1-50, so you’ll likely be on Act 4-6 before unlocking the ability to use mounts. Mounts are unlocked and purchased through the Stable Master NPC, which can be found in every major city. Here’s when and how to finally get your hands on a steed.

Getting Your First Horse | Mount Guide

Unlocking The Horse Mount: Mounts become available once your hero reaches Level 45. At Level 45, the Priority Quest ‘Mount: Donan’s Favor‘ will appear at the stable in Kyovashad.

Talk to Oskar the Stabler Master and you’ll acquire a free mount. You’ll start with an brown horse called Old Nell Steed.

Mounts can be further customized by completing challenges in Sanctuary or by purchasing cosmetics from the in-game Shop.

More You Need To Know About Mounts :

: Mounts can be purchased from a Stable Master or discovered throughout Sanctuary.

Each mount will be available to all characters on your account.

Once you have acquired a mount, you can call it at any time. Check the icon below your health bar to see what button is hotkeyed.

While mounted, you can lunge forward with a burst of speed.

Mounts have a fear meter. If your mount is surrounded by too many monsters, it will knock your hero character off.

Buying New Mounts

Mounts are selected and customized at the Stable Master. You can also see what other mounts are available and how to unlock them. Stable Masters are found at every major city in Sanctuary.

To purchase new mounts, tab over to the Vendor option at any Stable Master .

option at any . Purchased Mounts and Mount Armors will unlock for all characters.

After unlocking your first mount, you can immediately by two additional mounts (Grey’s Steed, Mottled Steed) and one armor (Sturdy Saddle).

Mount Customization Examples

There are three cosmetic choices for your steed. You can choose the Mount, the Mount Armor and the Trophy. More options can be unlocked as you complete challenges.

Stable [Mounts] :

: Old Nell Steed : Starting steed. Unlocked by completing ‘Mount: Donan’s Favor’ quest at Level 45.

: Starting steed. Unlocked by completing ‘Mount: Donan’s Favor’ quest at Level 45. Grey Steed : Sold at the Stable Master for 20,000 gold.

: Sold at the Stable Master for 20,000 gold. Mottled Steed : Sold at the Stable Master for 20,000 gold.

: Sold at the Stable Master for 20,000 gold. Light-Bearer : Pre-order bonus.

: Pre-order bonus. Temptation: Mother’s Guidance Theme. Shop unlockable. Included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Mount Armor :

: Caparison of Faith : Pre-order bonus.

: Pre-order bonus. Hellborne Carapace: Mother’s Guidance Theme. Shop unlockable. Included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

More mounts and mounts armors will be available to unlock as you progress through the story.