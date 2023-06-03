Diablo 4: Best Barbarian Solo Build | Unconstrained Berserk Guide

Don't fall behind with your muscle man. Here's how to stay alive as a solo player with the Barbarian.

The Barbarian Class can dominate in Diablo 4 with the right build — and after lots of experimentation, we’ve found (what we think) is the best solo Barbarian build that’s incredibly sustainable for the campaign.

The Barbarian can easily get overwhelmed in Diablo 4 especially if you start on Tier 2 Difficulty. With that in mind, a solo Barbarian can get absolutely crushed by mobs of enemies. And we’re not even talking about bosses. If you want to survive longer and stay stocked up on potions, your Barbarian is going to need a lot more survivability. That’s what this build is for. If you’re struggling against random mobs and boss battles in Diablo 4, try changing up your build and pick these abilities first.

Barbarian Build Guide

To keep your Barbarian alive longer and deal damage consistently, we’re going to focus on Bleed and Thorns, with a mix of other useful skills bent toward survivability. Barbarians stuck in melee combat can get shredded extremely fast in the later levels of the story. Selecting these synergies should take some of the heat off your Barbarian when playing solo.

Lunging Strike : With this combo of Lunging Strike, your Barbarian will enter into a Berserking state on Critical Strike.

: With this combo of Lunging Strike, your Barbarian will enter into a Berserking state on Critical Strike. +Enhanced Lunging Strike, Combat Lunging Strike

Double Swing : While berserking, Furious Double Swing grants +2 additional seconds of berserking. Very useful for keeping your berserker rage going.

: While berserking, Furious Double Swing grants +2 additional seconds of berserking. Very useful for keeping your berserker rage going. +Enhanced Double Swing, Furious Double Swing

Challenging Shout : A defensive ability that grants +40% Damage Reduction for 6 seconds. With Strategic, you gain a layer of damaging thorns equal to 30% of your max HP.

: A defensive ability that grants +40% Damage Reduction for 6 seconds. With Strategic, you gain a layer of damaging thorns equal to 30% of your max HP. +Enhanced Challenging Shout, Strategic Challenging Shout

War Cry : Fortifies your Berserker with 15% of base HP. Whatever your base HP is, every use of War Cry will instantly fortify your health bar. Combing with Challenging Shout and nothing can kill you.

: Fortifies your Berserker with 15% of base HP. Whatever your base HP is, every use of War Cry will instantly fortify your health bar. Combing with Challenging Shout and nothing can kill you. +Enhanced War Cry, Mighty War Cry

This build is extremely reliant on passive abilites, so make sure to check out everything that you’ll need in the full list of abilities below. There are many.

Call of Ancients: Summons three warriors to aid you. Very good for pulling aggro away from your Berserker. Good for offense and defense. Upgrade with Supreme to gain Fury, slow enemies, and increase your Damage / Attack Speed even further.

Unconstrained: This build requires plenty of Berserker rage. Unconstrained increases the maximum berserker time by +5% and increases damage by +25%. Very good for the constant Berserking player.

Ability Order | Unconstrained Build

The following abilities are recommended for your Barbarian Build. Change things up however you want, but the main abilities are important. Focus on enhancing Lunging Strike, Double Swing, and your combat abilities first. As you work toward Level 26, upgrade your defensive passive abilities for more survivability.

Unlike other builds, the Barbarian Build is extremely heavy on passive abilities. Depending on your needs, enhance these abilities as you level up. They’re all extremely useful for keeping your Barbarian alive as a solo player.