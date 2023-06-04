Diablo 4: How Aspects & Codex of Power Works | Occultist Explained

The Occultist is where you’ll customize affixes for your Rare and Legendary loot.

Understanding the Codex of Power and Aspects system makes Diablo 4 much easier. You don’t need to mess with Occultist systems until you complete the campaign once, but you’ll still want to learn how this works.

The Occultist gives you access to an endgame system that gives heroes full control of affixes and aspects. Pick whatever you want for your favorite Legendary loot. If you’ve found the Occultist NPC and don’t understand what he’s for, check out the full guide below for all the details.

What Is The Aspect & Codex Of Power System

The first Occultist vendor is located here.

These are special items that can buff Rare / Legendary with unique new abilities. These appear as a Star on your gear window. Both are unlocked in through different methods.

Aspects automatically appear on all Legendary Gear . To acquire an Aspect, use the Extract Aspect tab at any Occultist NPC.

automatically appear on all . To acquire an Aspect, use the tab at any NPC. Codex of Power are weaker buffs that are permanently unlocked for completing dungeons on the overworld map. Cursor over a dungeon location on the world map to see what Codex of Power you will unlock for completion.

Aspects are far more powerful and useful buffs. These are only acquired by collecting Legendary loot and destroying it at the Occultist. You can find all your Extracted Aspects in the inventory menu — tab to the Aspects tab to find what you have available.

Codex of Power are weaker generally, but all that you can unlock by completing dungeons are permanently added to your library and can be applied to as many items as you want. Both can be applied to Rare / Legendary tier items only.

How To Use The Imprint Aspect Tab

The Occultist NPC allows you to customize Legendary gear to add special buffs called Codex of Power or Aspects. The first Occultist is located in the city of Kyovashad in the west area of the city. Talking to the Occultist in the early game gives you access to three tabs: Imprint Aspect, Extract Aspect, and Enchant Item.

Imprint Aspect : Allows you to imprint an Extracted Aspect or Codex of Power onto a Rare / Legendary Item.

: Allows you to imprint an Extracted Aspect or Codex of Power onto a Rare / Legendary Item. Place the item you want to upgrade on the top Item slot.

Select Codex of Power or Aspect. Selecting Codex of Power will open a separate window. Select ‘Show my class only’ to see all the available Codex of Power items. If you don’t have access to a Codex of Power, the entry will show the name of the dungeon and the location so you can easily go to the location and unlock it.

After selecting the Codex of Power, check the Preview and pay the Material / Gold cost.

Be aware that assigning an Aspect / Codex of Power to a Legendary will automatically overwrite the current Aspect.

How To Use Extract Aspect & Enchant Item

Extract Aspect is used to acquire Extracted Aspects, which is then used for the Imprint Aspect function.

Extract Aspect : Only available for Legendary items.

: Only available for Legendary items. Place a Legendary item in the top slot.

A preview of the Extracted Aspect will appear on the lower slot.

Pay the gold cost to extract the Aspect and place it in your inventory under the Aspects tab.

Rare tier items can be enchanted easily during the campaign. Legendary items are much harder to enchant until after unlocking World Tier 3 difficulty.

Enchant Item : Place an item affix, place a Rare / Legendary in the top slot.

: Place an item affix, place a Rare / Legendary in the top slot. Affixes are all the grey buffs under the main affix at the top.

A list of all the item affixes will appear. Select an affix to replace.

Enchanting items costs Veiled Crystals and Fiend Roses. Fiend Roses only drop during Helltide events on World Tier 3 — which is only available after completing the story campaign. They can also rarely drop from PVP.

Weapons and armor are replaced so fast as you level up, I recommend saving all your materials until you reach the endgame. As long as you’re leveling up you’ll always get new powerful gear and it will quickly outstrip anything you’ve upgraded. Save those upgrades until you’re really struggling against