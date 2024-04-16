Star Wars Outlaws Jabba Mission Fiasco Has A Statement From Ubisoft

Like I’m sure many of you, we are excited to see how Star Wars Outlaws performs when it launches into the marketplace. It appears to be a new thrilling action-adventure title to dive into this August. But there was a wildfire of concern online yesterday when it was discovered that those who purchased a higher-tier edition of the game or the season pass will receive an exclusive mission. Today, it looks like we have a statement on the recent fiasco from the folks over at Ubisoft.

Let’s recap the concerns before we get too deep into the statement. If you missed the story trailer that came out last week, it presented players with the release date of Star Wars Outlaws. That ultimately prompted the ability for players to look at three editions of the game they could preorder right now. Those who opted for one of the editions above the standard edition would find access to a season pass.

Now, season passes are nothing new; they’re a means to acquire future DLC content. That allows you to jump right into the action for whatever expansions bring into the game. That’s all fine with me because you’re investing money into continuing your enjoyment of the game long after you finish the content presented at launch. But many players were upset because there was a Jabba the Hutt mission that would be tied to this season pass at launch.

That’s the key focus here, as this Jabba the Hutt mission would be ready for everyone at launch but locked behind the season pass. We’ve discovered that Ubisoft provided a statement on this matter thanks to PC Gamer. You can read the entire statement below.

To clarify, Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition,” a Ubisoft rep told us. “The ‘Jabba’s Gambit’ mission is an optional, additional mission with the Hutt Cartel along Kay and Nix’s journey across the Outer Rim. This mission will be available to those who purchase the season pass or an edition of the game which includes the season pass. Ubisoft – PC Gamer

Overall, it’s essentially confirmation that you will have to pay for the season pass if you want access to this mission despite it being available at launch and not something planned for a later release. Meanwhile, it’s also confirmation that Jabba will be present in the game well beyond this single mission. So, if your main concern was that you would be missing out on Jabba entirely due to this season pass paywall, then you can rest assured you’ll be facing Jabba and his thugs at some point in the main campaign.

Of course, that also means that we’ll still see this mission, which will be completely done and ready for its day one launch, being locked away from those who only purchase the game’s standard edition. At least you can still pick this mission up if you do buy a season pass later on.

With that said, Star Wars Outlaws is launching into the marketplace on August 30, 2024. When the game drops, you’ll find it available on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.