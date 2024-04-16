It Takes Two Studio Hazelight Teases New Project

2021 was a strange year for games. Amid the pandemic, major titles were few and far between, and instead, indie games reigned supreme. No game saw more fervor and applause than It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios, an exclusively co-op action-adventure game that has managed to sell 16 million copies as of March 2024.

Three years after the game’s launch, Hazelight is finally teasing something new, claiming in a new X post that its next game could be announced later this year.

“In November we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of Hazelight. Damn, it’s nostalgic looking back at Josef accepting a Bafta for Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons back in March 2014,” the post reads. “The crazy success of that game is why he founded Hazelight soon after.

Sure, we got new (real good) stuff cooking that we’ll talk more about later this year. But right now we want to take you on a trip down memory lane and show you some of the never-before-seen moments that got us here. More to come soon,” the post concludes.

It Takes Two continues to wow audiences, boasting over 30 million players to date. The game won a slew of awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, Best Multiplayer Game at the 2021 Golden Joystick Awards, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design at the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards in 2022. Film and television adaptations are in the works.

If the studio’s next game follows the same cooperative formula, they’re likely to hit the jackpot one more time.