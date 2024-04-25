Xbox Will Soon Start Deleting Captures, And It Is A Sad Thing

This upcoming May has a very sad day for Xbox fans as they plan to start deleting captures that are storage on the console for more than 90 days. There are many changes coming to Xbox in terms of how the content is stored on the Xbox Network, so for those who really need to keep their gaming screenshots, they will need to save them and move them to a harddrive or another device.

However, players were warned of this not long ago, back in October 2023 Xbox confirmed that screenshots and captures storaged on the Xbox Network for longer than 90 days would be deleted in the future, but it was never discussed exactly when. This change comes with hopes that it will benefit Xbox to be able to do something else with this storage but it is uncertain.

If you are using a computer or need to get pictures to start saving onto a harddrive or different drive all together, below is a step by step for how you can get your Xbox captures to save elsewhere.

Go to “My Games & Apps”

Go to “ Apps”

Apps” Go to “ Captures”

Captures” Choose to move game captures to an external USB or OneDrive

It would be recommended to definitely follow these steps in order to be sure none of your captures are deleted in the future upon possibly forgetting. The process of all captures being deleted past 90 days will begin on May 30, so be sure to save whatever is on the Xbox Network you want to keep before this date.