Final Fantasy 16: All Chronolith Trial Locations

The combat system in Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most defining changes to the long-running RPG franchise as players battle through the game with mechanics akin to character action games with a host of Eikon abilities at their disposal. While players are able to mix and match abilities and Eikons as they begin to master them, there are certain challenges found throughout the world that put a player’s knowledge of each individual Eikons to the test. These are known as Chronolith Trials and each one must first be found before the player gets the chance to truly test their will and strength with one of these mythical beings. So, allow me to point you in the right direction! This guide will show where to find all Chrnolith Trial Locations in Final Fantasy 16.

More Final Fantasy 16 Guides:

All Guides & Walkthroughs | Beginner’s Guide | Best Weapon Unlock Guide | All Consumable Upgrades | Chocobo Mount Unlock | All Notorious Marks | All Patron Items | All Letters | Beginner’s Guide | Benedikta Boss Guide | Garuda Boss Guide | How Long Does Final Fantasy 16 Take to Beat? | Blacksmith Blues Side Quest Guide | Akashic Dragon Boss Guide | Typhon the Transgressor Boss Guide | Liquid Flame Boss Guide | Akashic Morbol Boss Guide | Coeurl Boss Guide

All Chronolith Trial Locations In Final Fantasy 16

There are a total of 7 Chronolith Trials found across the world of Valisthea, each pertaining to one of the Eikons that can be unlocked during the game except for Ifrit. Each of these Chronoliths includes 3 stages that force players to use 2 preset Eikon abilities from the Eikon that corresponds with that specific Trial. After completing these three stages, there will be a final boss encounter that must be defeated to complete the trial. Players are put on a time limit to complete all 3 stages and the boss, with additional time being added when certain actions are performed.

Some of these Chronoliths can be found before being awakened, this means that players will need to progress in the story and earn that Eikon before it is powered. Players will need to first finish the main quest mission “Fire in the Sky,” which ends with the spell Primogenesis being cast. Once this happens, all Chronoliths of Eikons the player has will be activated while any that remain deactivated will awaken once the player gains the Eikon connected to that Trial.

The Hand of Hyperion Chronolith – Phoenix Trial of Fire

Just as the Phoenix is the first Eikon abilities players will use, its Chronolith is also the first one that players will come across. The Hand of Hyperion Chronolith can be found in the Imperial Province of Rosaria region in the Greensheaves area just behind Martha’s Rest. Starting from Martha’s Rest, players will need to cross the wooden bridge and follow the path to find this Chronolith in front of a piece of Fallen wreckage.

The Hand of Dione Chronolith – Garuda Trial of Wind

Garuda’s Trial of Wind can be found in the Dhalmekian Republic to the south of the continent of Storm. Starting at the Laetny’s Cleft Obelisk and take the first right turn and then take the next right turn and stick to the right until a trio of paths is reached beneath The Krozjut Echoes. Take the middle path to find The Hand of Dione Chronolith tucked away at the end of the path.

The Hand of Iapetus Chronolith – Ramuh Trial of Thunder

Found in the Holy Empire of Sanbreque, The Hand of Iapetus contains Ramuh’s Thunder of Lightning. Players should start in the village of Lostwing and follow the same path that Clive and Cid took during the main story as they trailed Benadikta to Caer Norvent. When players reach the stone bridge that leads to the damaged stronghold, take a left and follow a narrow path to find this Chronolith hidden in the darkness.

The Hand of Titan Chronolith – Titan Trial of Earth

The Hand of Titan is found in Kupka’s domain of the Dhalmekian Republic. To find this Chronolith, players will need to pass through the abandoned village of Ceratina found in the northwest of the Velkroy Desert. On the other side of the village is the Northern Velkroy Desert, which is covered by a sandstorm. Travel to the southeast of this area and then look to the north to find a narrow path that leads to an opening that has Titan’s Trial of Earth

The Hand of Mimas Chronolith – Bahamut Trial of Light

Also found in the Holy Empire of Sanbreque, The Hand of Mimas Chronolith contains the Trial of Light for Bahamut. To reach this trial, start at Northreach and progress to the Royal Meadows just past the village, and then travel as far to the west as possible. On the cliffside is where the Chronolith can be found.

The Hand of Rhea Chronolith – Shiva Trial of Ice

Shiva’s Trial of Ice is located on the continent of Ash. The Hand of Rhea Chronlith is found in the first marshland of The Angry Gap. Go to the south of the marsh to find a small path that goes up the side of the mountain. At the top of the path is a crack in the rock that can be squeezed through. This is where players can find this Chronolith.

The Hand of Enceladus Chronolith – Odin Trial of Darkness

The final Eikon players unlock is also the last Chronolith discovered. The Hand of Enceladus Chronolith is found just outside the capital city of Ash known as Stonhyrr. Found to the southeast end of the Vidargraes meadow is the Badbach Conservatory. Go through the path across from the Conservatory’s main building to find an open space with the Trial of Darkness’ Hand of Enceladus Chronolith.

Upon finishing a Chronlith, players can return to the Chronolith in the Hideaway to find Final Chronolith Trials. These allow players to play more difficult variants of completed Trials which include fixing Clive’s level, equipment, and consumables along with more difficult enemies.

Completing all Chronolith Trials will reward you with The Circle of Malius Curiosity collectible which goes towards the For the Hoard Trophy.