Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Finally Has A Release Date

If you’ve followed Don’t Nod Entertainment over the years, you know these developers bring out a narrative-driven experience. They love to tell a story and one that players can typically help manipulate along the way through choices. One of their breakout hits was Life is Strange, and they continued to use the same kind of gameplay formula over the years. Their last released title into the marketplace developed under the studio was 2020 Twin Mirror, but this year, we have a few projects coming out. One of the first will be Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a title we just now have a release date to mark down.

A new video was just released online to hype up the upcoming title. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is officially slated to release on November 7, 2023. Meanwhile, the trailer offered a bit more narrative for players. Narrated by a character named Charles Davenport, we learn that this individual was friends with two of the greatest banishers he’s known. However, it looks as if he regrets calling their aid to help cleanse New Eden. Within this game world, banishers are individuals who help free places from spirits that stick around.

Overall, the game will follow two banishers who are a couple named Antea Duarte and Red Mac Raith. The duo has lived to protect the world from ghosts, but we find that Antea has become a spirit herself. Now it seems that Red is striving to find a means to free her from the dead. Players will be going back and forth between the two characters as they work to fight off the lost souls that continue to stay amongst the living. But just as Don’t Nod is known for, the game narrative will have a series of choices that will help shape the storyline.

Just how this narrative will end remains to be seen, but we imagine that there will be a few endings for players to uncover. Meanwhile, there will be a Collector’s Edition of the game if you’re keen on picking one up. This edition will set you back $199.99, but it will come with a modular statuette of Red and Antea, the game’s official book, a Steelbook, two banisher signet rings, the game, and a set of DLC.

Currently, as mentioned earlier, the Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden video game will be launching on November 7, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.