Final Fantasy 16: Coeurl Boss Guide

The boss fights are some of the highlights in Final Fantasy 16 given how cinematic they can be. While the game is a very linear experience, some of the fights can prove to be a roadblock of sorts for accessing the rest of the story on account of how difficult the bosses can be. One such difficult boss appears when Clive and company go to Rosalith Castle in search of Hugo in the Capital Punishment main quest.

The Coeurl is a staple of Final Fantasy and serves as a menacing boss encounter in Final Fantasy 16. The wolf can dish out devastating damage with its electrical attacks, so players will need to be ready to be pushed to their limits to take out the Coeurl in one piece.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to beat the Coeurl boss fight in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Beat the Coeurl Boss Fight

As mentioned above, the Coeurl is a menacing boss that can quickly reduce Clive’s health to zero if the player isn’t careful. The best way to win the fight is to dodge its attacks and launch counterattacks of your own with your most powerful Eikon abilities. That’s much easier said than done, however, since the Coeurl has a large list of moves that deal devastating damage.

Use the move list below to help identify which attacks the Coeurl is using and how to dodge them so that you can avoid taking damage. Take note that this is a difficult fight, perhaps one of Final Fantasy 16‘s toughest, so it might be worth trying the fight once to start to observe the boss’ moves before making a genuine attempt at beating it.

Whipcrack: This attack has the Coeurl electrify its two tentacles and slash them at you, one after the other. The swipes come very quickly, and if you dodge one, you won’t be invincible long enough to not worry about the second one, so you’ll need to make sure that you dodge through both attacks. After whipping both tentacles at you, the Coeurl will then lunge forward, so make sure that you’re not directly in its path.

Pounce: Frequently throughout the fight, the Coeurl will electrify its body and then start bolting toward you. Once it gets close, it’ll pounce on you in an attempt to knock you over. This attack is pretty easy to dodge since you’ll have several seconds between the boss electrifying itself and running at you. Dodge out of the way right before it lands and get some counterattacks in.

Electric Bolt: When at medium to long range, the Coeurl will shoot a fast-moving electric projectile at you. This moves comes out very quickly, so be ready to dodge at any point when you aren’t in close range of the boss.

Slash: When you’re close to the boss, it’ll electrify one of its front legs and then slash it at you. This move is pretty easy to see coming since the Coeurl does such a long windup with its leg. Dodge through the attack and then counterattack.

Spin Attack: When you’re in close-contact with the Coeurl, it’ll glow blue and then do a large spinning AoE attack. Either use Phoenix Shift to get out of the way of the incoming attack or dodge through it to avoid taking damage.

Electrochage: Occasionally, the boss will begin to cast Electrocharge but before it can, it’ll need to charge up. While it’s charging, you’ll want to dish out as much damage as possible to it so that you can interrupt the attack. Use all of the Eikon abilities at your disposal to deal the most damage while dodging the lightning bolts that litter the battlefield.

Electric Field: When the Coeurl presses both of its tentacles into the ground, it’ll create an electric field that cuts across the arena. Do you best not to get caught in any of the currents as they’ll damage you over time. The electric field won’t last forever, luckily, and will go away after a few seconds.

Wild Charge: Once the boss gets down to half health, it’ll start using Wild Charge where it electrifies its entire body with golden electricity and start pouncing at you multiple times. As it does, beams of electricity will start to shoot down at you that you’ll need to avoid. At the end of the attack, the boss will shoot multiple electric projectiles at you all at once. With this attack you can either focus on dodging the attacks or, if you feel like you’ve gotten the timing down, dodging and getting a few counterattacks in while you can.

Using Limit Break

Be careful of using Limit Break since the animations of fire surrounding Clive can be a little big and cover up the Coeurl. You’ll need to pay special attention, then, to the boss’ movements so that you don’t get hit by its next attacks while trying to dish out as much damage as possible using Limit Break.