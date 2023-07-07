BattleBit Remastered: Medic Class Guide | Best XP Farming

The Medic is the perfect beginner class in BattleBit Remastered — and we’ll explain why with the full guide below. The Medic isn’t just a fun class, it’s also the best XP farming method in BattleBit. Medics are essential for every balanced squad. Medics will keep your valuable troops fighting longer thanks to their massive stockpile of Bandages, which are required for reviving downed soldiers. Yes, you can even use them on yourself. Medics can essentially tank the battlefield with their bottomless supply of self-revives.

Or you can earn fast XP by backing up your squad. By providing constant revives, healing, and a warm body for squad deployment, Medics can soak up XP extremely quickly in 127v127 modes. When the action gets heavy, you’ll be swimming in XP bonuses without firing a single shot. If you want to become a true MVP without mastering the art of aiming, the Medic is an incredibly fun and fulfilling class that will also get you to Level 150 faster.

Medic Class | The Basics

The Medic is the best class for farming XP in BattleBit — full stop. If you want to level up and unlock everything faster, then you’ll want to start grinding with the Medic. But the Medic isn’t just a XP earning machine, it’s also one of the most useful support classes in the game. A good Medic can make or break your session. And we’ve put together all the tips you need to know to become a useful Medic, and we’ll also explain the best way to earn XP as a Medic in the section below.

Medics spawn with 20 bandages and 2 Med Kits . Bandages can revive but won’t fully heal. Only Med Kids can be used to fully heal an ally. Med Kids can be used infinitely and are equipped with the [ 5 ] key by default. Like bandages, Med Kits can also be used on yourself to fully heal.

spawn with and . Bandages can revive but won’t fully heal. Only can be used to fully heal an ally. Med Kids can be used infinitely and are equipped with the [ ] key by default. Like bandages, Med Kits can also be used on yourself to fully heal. Bandages are only used to revive downed allies or to stop bleeding . All classes have several bandages by default and can revive themselves. Bandages are consumed after each use so these are a limited resource. Medics have many, many more.

are only used to or to . All classes have several bandages by default and can revive themselves. Bandages are so these are a limited resource. Medics have many, many more. Always fully heal after reviving ! Allies are only revived at about 50% health. Swap to the Med Kit to get them up to 100%. Gently remind allies not to stand up straight in a firefight until you’re done healing.

! Allies are only revived at about 50% health. Swap to the to get them up to 100%. Gently remind allies not to stand up straight in a firefight until you’re done healing. Drop Med Kits with the [ X ] key when defending an area. A dropped med kit can be used by everyone to fully heal. It takes a few seconds, but this way everyone can be healed much, much faster than individually healing. Make sure to announce when you’ve dropped a med kit to your squad or players nearby. You can collect it again after dropping.

with the [ ] key when defending an area. A dropped med kit can be to fully heal. It takes a few seconds, but this way everyone can be healed much, much faster than individually healing. Make sure to announce when you’ve dropped a med kit to your squad or players nearby. You can collect it again after dropping. Use Smoke grenades. Smoke conceals your allies and your movements. Drop smoke if you need to heal in the open where everyone can see you. Smoke grenades are one of the best support gadgets you can use — they’re incredibly helpful for defense and assaulting an objective.

grenades. Smoke conceals your allies and your movements. Drop smoke if you need to heal in the open where everyone can see you. Smoke grenades are one of the best support gadgets you can use — they’re incredibly helpful for defense and assaulting an objective. Drag allies to safety while healing at the same time. By default, [F] will drag allies. You can use bandages while dragging at the same time. Medics have many, many bandages so use them often.

That’s all the basics of playing an effective Medic. Here are some tips for going nuts and earning way too much XP.

How To Earn Fast XP

To earn the most XP as a Medic, you’ll want to prioritize staying alive and healing allies in packed maps. You can rapidly earn high scorestreaks just by reviving downed players. And you can do it all from the safety of cover! Stick with your squad, but don’t be afraid to help other squads that are struggling nearby. Look for massive shootouts where the same group keeps going down over and over again. That’s how you’ll really earn fast XP.

Bind the [ F ] key so you can drag and heal at the same time. There’s no downside to doing this.

] key so you can at the same time. There’s no downside to doing this. Play 127v127 maps and game modes. The more the merrier when you’re a Medic. Bigger and longer battles make your Medic skills invaluable.

maps and game modes. The more the merrier when you’re a Medic. Bigger and longer battles make your Medic skills invaluable. Join a Squad and stay alive. Ping objectives . If you’re alive and out-of-combat, you’re a mobile respawn point for allies. They can deploy directly onto you. As a medic, your main focus should be healing others and not dying . Stay low and behind cover. Drag players where you can safely (relatively) heal them.

and stay alive. . If you’re alive and out-of-combat, you’re a mobile respawn point for allies. They can deploy directly onto you. As a medic, your main focus should be healing others and . Stay low and behind cover. Drag players where you can safely (relatively) heal them. Stay active with help from the Support Class and lots of Smoke Grenades. Refresh your supplies whenever you can — don’t forget, like the Support Class, you can also deploy Med Kits so your squad and any other nearby allies can heal themselves. Get lots of XP just by dropping a Med Kit in the middle of a big battle. (And don’t forget to pick it back up again.)

You’ll also want to remind your allies that they don’t have to stand up right away after being healed. Don’t stand still! They don’t need to look at you — they can stay low and be ready to fight after being revived. Not that this is so important. If they stand up and go down again, you’ll earn XP for healing them again. And again. And again.