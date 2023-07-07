BattleBit Remastered: 21 Keybinds You Need To Know | Advanced Control Guide

Unlock your true combat potential with these incredibly useful BattleBit Remastered keybinds. Despite the graphics, BattleBit in an in-depth military FPS with some surprisingly complex systems. Remembering all the buttons can be a challenge, so we’ve put together a list of all the keybinds beginners won’t know — or that you’ll easily forget in the heat of battle. Learn how to swap sweats, change optics mid-fight, zero your sights or toggle leaning. Just managing how many bullets your warrior has can be challenging without understanding the keybinds below.

Keybinds You Need To Know

BattleBit Remastered is more complex than it looks. To help you navigate the massive maps, you’ll want to know every subtly of the controls — and there are lots of keybind controls the game doesn’t explain. Here our all the keybinds we think you need to know.

[ Middle Mouse ] – Used to ping. Ping objectives to help guide your team. Ping enemies and vehicles to easily target specific problems on the battlefield. This also gives you extra XP.

[ C ] – Default crouch toggle. You can set other keybinds to always toggle crouch, or stick to [C].

Tap [ R ] – Standard reload. You’ll remove your magazine and place it in your pack to be reused later.

] – Combine magazines. Press to take the bullets from used magazines and combine them so you have a full (or more full) magazine. [H] – Check magazine. Press to check how many rounds are in your current magazine.

[ X ] – Switch firing mode. Toggles between full auto, burst and semi auto.

] – Used to swap seats in vehicles. Easily swap to the gunner seat if the gunner has been downed. [L] – Toggles on Headlights when driving vehicles. Not very useful unless you’re on a night map. Turn off headlights when approaching enemy-controlled area or you’ll be easy to spot.

[ M ] – Opens the map. Basic but incredibly important tool when planning.

] – Squad chat. Over the radio, only your squadmates can hear you. This is the most common chat you’ll want to use. [N] – Leader chat. Talk to the Squad Leaders if you’re a Squad Leader to coordinate strategy.

[ T ] – Toggles on / off flashlight attachments. Not required for Tactical Flashlight — the Tac Flashlight automatically activates when ADS. Use this to blind enemies in close combat.

That’s 21 keybinds we think are vitally important — let us know if we missed any! This is a deceptively complex game, and this is just the start. Try learning how to fly a helicopter without crashing and you’ll quickly see how many more keybinds you need to know.