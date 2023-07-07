BattleBit Remastered: Recon Class Guide | Best Sniper Builds

Reach out and touch someone with the best sniper builds in BattleBit Remastered. The new lo-fi Battlefield game pits hundreds of players against each other in truly massive maps with that classic strategy feeling that many players believe the latest releases of Battlefield lack. This is the classic Battlefield experience, using tactics and cunning to overcome the enemy and capture objectives. And one of the most critical and difficult classes to master is the Recon.

Recon use Sniper Rifles — and while Sniper Rifle choices are limited, there are at least three rifles we recommend everyone should try, and that includes the starting rifle which works wonders with the right loadout. We’ve also included simple and advanced tricks you need to know before diving into the Recon class. If you want to become the best sniper you can be, you’ll want to check out some of these hard-fought tips.

Recon Class | The Basics

The Recon Class is the standard Sniper — lone wolves that support their allies by carefully picking off enemies from a distance. There are only a handful of sniper rifles, and generally the Recon is the most advanced class. They deal high damage with their powerful and accurate rifles, but will down quickly. Always stay on the move and prioritize aggression. A solitary, stationary sniper is a dead sniper.

Stealth is key. Use Medium Range Optics, Flash Hiders or Suppressors to make your sniper harder to spot. Using medium optics does not generate weapon glint. Your scope won't flash when players look at you. This makes staying concealed easier. Shooting is slightly trickier with a weaker scope, but for a good sniper, stealth is more important. Alternatively, you can use binoculars to sight enemies before aiming-down-sights to avoid glint.

Change your camo to muted colors for extra stealth. Generally, players are easy to spot in BattleBit so you'll need to use every advantage you can get. Stay on the move and don't hide in one place after shooting an enemy. Always keep moving!

Use Claymores and Anti Personnel Mines to booby trap your location — but don't place them too close. Place them in tall grass to score ambient kills. If you're using Sniper Decoys, make sure to place them far away from your sniping position. That thing will just alert everyone to your current position if it's nearby. Just like claymores or mines near common sniper nests.

To shoot accurately, always pick guns with higher velocity. Once you unlock the Ranger muzzle, you'll want to use it every time. It adds extra damage and velocity to shots. Remember if you're aiming up (above the horizon) or at very long range, you'll need to aim slightly higher to compensate for bullet drop.

Switch to the Sidearm in close combat. Switching to sidearm is always faster than reloading or waiting on the bolt-action cycle of your rifle.

in close combat. Switching to sidearm is always faster than reloading or waiting on the bolt-action cycle of your rifle. And always focus on objectives! Kills aren’t worth much XP in BattleBit. As a sniper, you should always focus on helping your squad progress toward and take the objective. Whether you’re picking off key players, forcing the enemy into cover or wiping out a crowd of slow healers, the sniper shouldn’t chase personal glory. Teamwork is still key.

Those are just a handful of basic tips to get you started. As you progress up the ranks, you’ll gain levels and unlock new weapons and accessories.

Best Sniper Rifle Builds

There are three major Sniper Rifles you’ll want to use — the starter and two later rifles that can kill from across the map. You’ll also want to unlock the Ranger Muzzle to increase bullet velocity and damage. Other accessories like optics are personal preference, you can choose Sniper Optics that cause weapon glint or Medium Range Optics that don’t have any glint.

SSG69

Beginner Sniper Rifle that can become surprisingly useful with the right accessories.

Main Sight: ACOG

Barrel: Ranger

Side Rail: Rangefinder

Bolt: Bolt Action E / D

Underbarrel Rail: B-25 URK

Magazine: Extended Mag

REM700 (Unlocks at Level 85)

(Unlocks at Level 85) Weaker than the M2000 but more versatile. With the Ranger, this is our pick for best Sniper Rifle.

Main Sight: ACOG / TRI4x32

Barrel: Ranger

Side Rail: Rangefinder

Bolt: Bolt Action E

Underbarrel Rail: B-25 URK