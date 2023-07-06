BattleBit Remastered: All Weapons & Gadgets Unlocked By Level

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
View all weapons and gadgets in BattlebBit Remastered with the complete arsenal, showing what you’ll unlock as you fight your way to Level 150. It might look like a Roblox mod, but BattleBit is the real deal. This massively popular online-FPS has already sold millions of copies and the community is only growing. Who knew what players really wanted was classic Battlefield 2 action with giant maps, high player counts, squad support and lots of weapons to play around with.
And there really are lots of weapons here. Every classic FPS modern warfare weapon is represented and modelled (semi) realistically, along with a grab bag of unique gadgets. Our favorite is the Sniper Decoy — that’s something I would’ve wanted more of in the Battlefield series. Anything to stop the constant scourge of snipers.
Check out every weapon and gadgets below, listed by when they’ll unlock.
Default Weapons & Gadgets
The default weapons and gadgets are automatically available at the start of the game. They do not need to be unlocked. You’ll start with these and can include them in your loadout right from the beginning.
- Default Weapons
- M9 Pistol
- MP443 Pistol
- AK-74 Assault Rifle
- M4A1 Assault Rifle
- MP7 SMG
- UMP-45 SMG
- L86A1 LSW LMG
- SSG 69 Sniper Rifle
- Default Gadgets
- Sledge Hammer
- Pickaxe
- Anti Personnel Mine
- Anti Vehicle Grenade
- RPG7 HEAT
- Air Drone
- Bandage
- Medic Kit
- Binoculars
- Bino SOFLAM
- Rangefinder
- Small Ammo Kit
- Heavy Ammo Kit
- Frag Grenade
- Smoke Grenade
- Flare
- MDX 201 Decoy
Unlockable Weapons & Gadgets
The following weapons and gadgets unlock as you level up. Reach the required level below to unlock the gear for your loadout.
- Level 5:
- Claymore Mine
- RPG7 Fragmentation
- Level 9:
- C4
- Suicide C4
- Level 10:
- MK-20
- RPG7 PG07 HEAT
- Level 15:
- AK-15
- Anti Vehicle Mine
- RPG7 PG07 Fragmentation
- Level 20:
- M249 LMG
- Level 22:
- Grappling Hook
- Advanced Binoculars
- Level 25:
- PP-2000
- RPG7 PG07 Tandem
- Level 30:
- SV-98 Rifle
- Level 35:
- Honey Badger
- Impact Grenade
- Flashbang
- Level 40:
- M110
- Unica
- Level 45:
- PP19
- Level 50:
- SCAR-H
- MG36
- Level 55:
- Groza
- M320 Smoke Grenade Launcher
- Level 60:
- USP
- Level 65:
- L96
- Level 70:
- Kriss Vector
- Level 75:
- Aug A3
- Level 80:
- SG550
- Glock 18
- Level 85:
- Rem7000
- Level 90:
- MP5
- Level 95:
- FAMAS
- Level 100:
- Ultimax 100
- M200
- Desert Eagle
- Riot Shield
- Level 105:
- AS VAL
- Level 110:
- ACR
- Level 115:
- SVD
- Level 120:
- RSH12
- G36C
- Level 125:
- P90
- Level 130:
- MSR
- Level 135:
- HK419
- Level 140:
- FAL
- Level 145:
- AK5C
- Level 150:
- Scorpion EVO
That’s what you’ll unlock for all 150 Levels in Battlebit Remastered.