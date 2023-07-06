BattleBit Remastered: All Weapons & Gadgets Unlocked By Level

View all weapons and gadgets in BattlebBit Remastered with the complete arsenal, showing what you’ll unlock as you fight your way to Level 150. It might look like a Roblox mod, but BattleBit is the real deal. This massively popular online-FPS has already sold millions of copies and the community is only growing. Who knew what players really wanted was classic Battlefield 2 action with giant maps, high player counts, squad support and lots of weapons to play around with.

And there really are lots of weapons here. Every classic FPS modern warfare weapon is represented and modelled (semi) realistically, along with a grab bag of unique gadgets. Our favorite is the Sniper Decoy — that’s something I would’ve wanted more of in the Battlefield series. Anything to stop the constant scourge of snipers.

Check out every weapon and gadgets below, listed by when they’ll unlock.

Default Weapons & Gadgets

The default weapons and gadgets are automatically available at the start of the game. They do not need to be unlocked. You’ll start with these and can include them in your loadout right from the beginning.

Default Weapons

M9 Pistol

MP443 Pistol

AK-74 Assault Rifle

M4A1 Assault Rifle

MP7 SMG

UMP-45 SMG

L86A1 LSW LMG

SSG 69 Sniper Rifle

Default Gadgets

Sledge Hammer

Pickaxe

Anti Personnel Mine

Anti Vehicle Grenade

RPG7 HEAT

Air Drone

Bandage

Medic Kit

Binoculars

Bino SOFLAM

Rangefinder

Small Ammo Kit

Heavy Ammo Kit

Frag Grenade

Smoke Grenade

Flare

MDX 201 Decoy

Unlockable Weapons & Gadgets

The following weapons and gadgets unlock as you level up. Reach the required level below to unlock the gear for your loadout.

Level 5 :

: Claymore Mine

RPG7 Fragmentation

Level 9 :

: C4

Suicide C4

Level 10 :

: MK-20

RPG7 PG07 HEAT

Level 15 :

: AK-15

Anti Vehicle Mine

RPG7 PG07 Fragmentation

Level 20 :

: M249 LMG

Level 22 :

: Grappling Hook

Advanced Binoculars

Level 25 :

: PP-2000

RPG7 PG07 Tandem

Level 30 :

: SV-98 Rifle

Level 35 :

: Honey Badger

Impact Grenade

Flashbang

Level 40 :

: M110

Unica

Level 45 :

: PP19

Level 50 :

: SCAR-H

MG36

Level 55 :

: Groza

M320 Smoke Grenade Launcher

Level 60 :

: USP

Level 65 :

: L96

Level 70 :

: Kriss Vector

Level 75 :

: Aug A3

Level 80 :

: SG550

Glock 18

Level 85 :

: Rem7000

Level 90 :

: MP5

Level 95 :

: FAMAS

Level 100 :

: Ultimax 100

M200

Desert Eagle

Riot Shield

Level 105 :

: AS VAL

Level 110 :

: ACR

Level 115 :

: SVD

Level 120 :

: RSH12

G36C

Level 125 :

: P90

Level 130 :

: MSR

Level 135 :

: HK419

Level 140 :

: FAL

Level 145 :

: AK5C

Level 150 :

: Scorpion EVO

That’s what you’ll unlock for all 150 Levels in Battlebit Remastered.