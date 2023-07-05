Nic Cage’s Dead By Daylight Perks Revealed!

It’s not a stretch of the imagination to say that people were stunned when Nicolas Cage, AKA “Nic FREAKING Cage!” was announced for Dead By Daylight. Granted, there have been plenty of Hollywood stars, both past and present, who have come into video games in one form or another, and many more are on the way, like Jean Claude Van Damme. But for Nic Cage to be doing it and playing himself in a horror title? That was something else entirely. Then, when he showed up at Summer Game Fest and talked about how he put everything he could into the “role,” people were interested in seeing the results.

As of today, the Public Test Build for Cage’s “character” has gone live on Steam. So if you have access to that, you can play the actor as you try to save him from monsters. Trust us, he’s been put through worse.

But, as many Dead By Daylight knows, each “survivor” has special abilities that will help them escape. Not surprisingly, Cage has perks that speak to his “meme status” and his “grand acting ability.” His perks include, as stated in the patch notes:

“Dramaturgy: Activates while you are healthy. While running, press the Active Ability Button 2 to run with knees high for 0.5 seconds and then gain 25% Haste for 2 seconds, followed by an unknown effect.”

For example, you could get exposed for about 12 seconds or be able to scream without anything happening, and you can even get a rare item at the cost of whatever you’re holding. So, you know, something random, just like Nic Cage.

There there’s “Scene Partner”:

“Activates when you are in the Killer’s Terror Radius. Whenever you look at the Killer, scream, then see the Killer’s aura for 3/4/5 seconds. There is a chance you will scream again, if you do, you will see the Killer’s aura for an additional 2 seconds. Scene Partner then goes on cool-down for 60 seconds.”

Sometimes seeing the Terror Radius can be the difference between life and death in the game, so use that if you’re smart.

Finally, there’s “Plot Twist,” with this power, Nic Cage summons the entire breadth of his acting ability to…play dead. No, really, that’s the perk. Then, if you recover while in this “state,” you’ll be given 100% health and extra haste.

Given the “Unique” abilities that Cage will have here, you can bet many people will try him out when he goes fully live.