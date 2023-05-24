Two Dead by Daylight Spin-Off Games Confirmed From Supermassive Games & Midwinter Entertainment

For fans of the Dead by Daylight franchise, you are about to get new video game titles to enjoy. These are also said to be titles that you can enjoy if you are completely new to the franchise. Today through the official Dead By Daylight YouTube channel, a new video was posted showcasing what lies ahead. We are said to receive two new video games for the IP but under two different development teams. The studios working on the projects are Supermassive Games and Midwinter Entertainment.

Details are light on the two projects now, and it might be a bit before they are officially shown off. But we did get some insight into what these game projects will be like once released. For Supermassive Games, you likely know the type of video game projects they deliver into the marketplace, thanks to The Dark Pictures Anthology and The Quarry. As a result, you already know what to expect with this upcoming game. Players will get a narrative-driven experience with a new cast of characters that takes a journey beyond The Fog. We also know this game project will have more information later this year.

Meanwhile, there is Midwinter Entertainment, who had recently joined Behaviour Interactive last year. This studio is working on a new multiplayer game, but one that is said to be PVE based. We know that there will be teams of up to four players as they battle the hostile enemies in The Fog, but that’s about all we were given for these two video game projects. We’re not entirely sure if both will be available within the year, so we’ll have to watch for any additional information released for these games.

Of course, there is also the mainline game, Dead by Daylight, which has continued to see support since it was released into the marketplace back in 2016. This is an asymmetric multiplayer survival horror game where players either work together as survivors in hopes of escaping an area or take the role of a killer that must hunt down these survivors. Furthermore, this game is known for featuring a wide assortment of character franchises which includes everything from films, television shows, and video games. Past crossovers include A Nightmare on Elm Street, Attack on Titan, Left 4 Dead, Silent Hill, Saw, Stranger Things, Resident Evil, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.